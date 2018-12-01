After shots hit car, glass shards cut girl

A Little Rock man is accused of firing shots at another vehicle while driving Thursday, causing a 12-year-old girl to be cut by shattered glass, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Deshonde Terrell McKeever, 21, on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and two counts of committing a terroristic act, according to the report. Officers did not say in the report where they believe McKeever fired the shots, but said he was arrested near 3917 W. 12th St.

McKeever was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set Friday night.

Police station fray lands mother in jail

A Sherwood woman went to pick up her daughter at the police station Thursday but instead got into a fight and ended up in jail, a police report said.

Police said that while collecting her daughter at the Sherwood Police Department, Latina Robinson, 37, began screaming profanities at her daughter and squeezed the daughter's neck to the point that the young girl could not breathe, the report said.

Officers attempted to pull Robinson away and one officer's hand was bloodied in the struggle, police said.

Robinson was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, second-degree battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest, the report said.

Robinson was in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening with no bail set.

Driver said to use vehicle in assault

A police report says a Little Rock man rammed his car into a vehicle Thursday and then rammed one of the occupants when he got out to confront him.

Little Rock police arrested Andrew Michael Jester, 35, on a charge of second-degree battery and three charges of aggravated assault on accusations that he attempted to run someone over with his vehicle, the report said.

Officers did not list the location of the purported assault.

Jester was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set Friday evening.

NLR man accused of robbery, threats

A North Little Rock man is accused of robbing a homeless man at knife-point early Friday and threatening to kill the victim, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Sherrill Hall, 21, just after 1 a.m. Friday, accusing him of forcing a homeless man to hand over his watch and brandishing a knife in the victim's face, the report said.

Hall was charged with aggravated robbery and first-degree terroristic threatening and transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Friday evening without bail being set.

Metro on 12/01/2018