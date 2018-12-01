Beltre gets in last laugh on retirement

Adrian Beltre threw in a bit of humor when he called a Texas Rangers official to announce his plans to retire.

At one point during the night of Nov. 19, Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels was left speechless.

And Adrian Beltre let Daniels linger. Or maybe suffer.

Beltre was calling to say that he had decided to retire from baseball, but that's not how he initially framed his call to Daniels.

"Adrian is pretty direct. He doesn't mince words," Daniels said Friday at the going-away news conference for Beltre.

"I got the sense from the phone call it was a little more solemn. He started off, said, 'Hey, this is a tough decision for me. I have decided to play. He said, 'I got an offer from the Dodgers, and I am going to play for the Dodgers.' "

Daniels admitted that he wasn't sure what was happening. After all, Beltre started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who played in the past two World Series, and he lives fairly close to Dodger Stadium.

"I don't know how I responded, if it was awkward silence or I stumbled over my words," Daniels said. "He started laughing and said, 'I'm just kidding, I am really going to retire.' "

Beltre explained his strategy Friday.

"I just didn't want to come straight out and tell him," Beltre said. "I'm pretty direct, but I thought it would be funny. I couldn't help it. I wanted to do it longer, but I couldn't do it. I think there was silence for two minutes, and then I started laughing."

Though he was initially left speechless, Daniels was relieved that it was just a joke even though the reality was the beloved Beltre was hanging up his spikes.

"I thought that was appropriate that a guy who loves to play the game have a little fun at our expense come decision time," Daniels said. "There is an element of sadness for us and our fans, just because that piece of it is coming to an end, just to have fun and watch him on the field every day, how he played the game. There is also a real sense of pride, and I think we are all humbled that he has chosen to retire as a Texas Ranger."

Cheaters never win

More than 250 runners were disqualified from the Shenzhen half-marathon Sunday for cheating.

According to Chinese state-run media Xinhua, 258 participants in the field of 16,000 had their race times chalked off after a number of rules were broken.

It's suggested some of those caught cheating hadn't followed the pre-defined route, while others hired people to run in their place instead of completing the 13.1-mile distance themselves.

"We deeply regret the violations that occurred during the event," said the organizers, per Xinhua. "Marathon running is not simply exercise, it is a metaphor for life, and every runner is responsible for him or herself."

ABC News relayed footage of some of the competitors taking a diversion during the race. CNN added that those who cut across the course shortened their race distance by as much as 1.8 miles.

Per Xinhua, some runners also were caught with the same number on their bibs.

Meet Daisy Mae

LSU linebacker Devin White owns seven horses.

On Thursday, White brought one of them on campus for a class presentation to demonstrate how to saddle the animal. He rode Daisy Mae around campus afterward, including taking a lap around the field at Tiger Stadium.

QUIZ

Of Adrian Beltre's 477 career home runs, how many did he hit in his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers?

ANSWER

Beltre hit 147 home runs for the Dodgers from 1998-2004, including a league-leading 48 in his final season with the team.

