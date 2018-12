Latavion Scott rushed for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns as Bryant took down defending state champion North Little Rock 27-7 in the Class 7A state championship game Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Hornets (11-2) won their first state championship in their first finals appearance.

North Little Rock's 25-game winning streak ended Saturday. Brandon Thomas had 146 rushing yards.

