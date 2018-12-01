Going out on top

North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell, shown speaking to his team in the locker room before last week’s playoff game against Bentonville West, will attempt to lead the Charging Wildcats to their second consecutive Class 7A state title tonight against Bryant.

If there's one coach in the state of Arkansas that can provide a scouting report of North Little Rock, leave it to Bryant's Buck James.

James' Hornets, who will face the Charging Wildcats in the Class 7A state championship game at 6:30 p.m. today at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, have played North Little Rock four times since 2016.

"These guys are so well-coached," James said. "They're so bought into what's going on. They play so hard. They play with a lot of pride and confidence. They play like their hair is on fire. They play real John Wayne football. That's what they do. They're tough, hard-nosed kids. They know their role. They understand their jobs. They play as hard as they can possibly play. There's no let-up. You don't see it on any part of the film.

"You have to beat those teams. They don't beat themselves. We're not scared of them. We've tried to model ourselves after them. We've tried to show our kids, 'This is what you do.'"

Since Jamie Mitchell took over as North Little Rock's coach in 2015, the Charging Wildcats have:

• Won the Class 7A state championship last season, becoming the first central Arkansas school to win the state's largest classification's title since 2004 when Little Rock Central earned the then-Class AAAAA crown.

• Compiled a 44-6 overall record. Five of the Charging Wildcats' six losses were in 2015, including an 0-4 start to the season.

• Won 37 of their past 38 games, with the only loss during that span coming against Fayetteville in the 2016 Class 7A state championship game.

• Won 25 consecutive games, the state's current leader entering today.

The championship contest against Bryant marks the final game for North Little Rock's senior class of 25, which includes fullback Tyler Day, running back Oscar Adaway and tight end Drew Martin.

It's also Mitchell's first four-year class as they were freshmen in his first season.

"They're my babies," Mitchell said. "The numbers speak for themselves. They've accomplished something I don't think will be able to be replicated at North Little Rock. When you look at their record and what they've been able to do, they've raised the bar to a level that I'm not sure can be ever approached again. We'll going to give it heck trying.

"But they have bought into the culture that we want to be about. They bought into the vision and the dream we've talked about. There's no way I can ask any more from the senior class than what they have given us."

Day said the key to the Charging Wildcats' run is belief in the coaching staff.

"If our coach tells us to run through a brick wall for him, we'll do it," said Day, who has 1,204 yards and 18 touchdowns on 154 carries. "If he tells us to run the football, we're going to run the football for him. If he tells us to catch the football, we're going to catch the football for him.

"It's been working since Day 1 since he [Mitchell] got here."

Adaway, who has orally committed to North Texas, had high praise for Mitchell as well.

"It's like playing for Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski] at Duke," Adaway said. "It's a blessing to play under him."

Junior running back Brandon Thomas, who has rushed for 1,656 yards and 14 touchdowns on 170 carries, is appreciative of North Little Rock's seniors, especially Day and Adaway.

"I've learned a lot," Thomas said. "I've learned you've got to be tough out here and never give up. I look up to these guys like they're my brothers."

Martin said the 2016 loss to Fayetteville helped ignite the Charging Wildcats' 25-game winning streak. But for him, there's still one more left to win.

"If we don't win a state championship, it's depressing," Martin said. "It's the one goal we have from January to December. If we don't achieve it, the whole season is a waste."

North Little Rock's season began in Bentonville on Aug. 25 against Tulsa Booker T. Washington, which was a come-from-behind 29-28 victory for the Charging Wildcats. But the preparation for a possible back-to-back championship began long before the summer and Mitchell hopes the Charging Wildcats can finish a second consecutive 13-0 season today.

"It's what you dream about in January," Mitchell said. "We're 11 months into trying to win a state championship. We're one of the last two standing. For us to have that opportunity and if we can somehow pull it off to get two in a row, there's no words to even describe it."

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

Junior Brandon Thomas has rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns for North Little Rock this season.

Sports on 12/01/2018