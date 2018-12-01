Gunshot in head fatal to LR man

Authorities were on the scene at 2119 Fair Park Boulevard Friday. - Photo by Clara Turnage

A man told police he thought he was pulling the trigger on an airsoft gun when he fatally shot a man in the head early Friday in a quiet central Little Rock neighborhood, according to an arrest report.

Patrick Bennett, 21, of Little Rock faces a manslaughter charge after investigators identified him as a suspect in the death of Devan Sprawling, 20, Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said in a statement.

Sprawling, who lived on Colt Avenue, arrived at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary around 2:30 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound in his head and died about an hour and a half later, Barnes said. The two men who accompanied Sprawling to the hospital were interviewed by police, authorities said, but their identities were not released.

In an arrest report, Bennett told police he did not know he was holding a real gun. He said he thought it was an airsoft gun, a low-power weapon that shoots plastic pellets.

Investigators said the shooting happened at 2119 Fair Park Blvd. The one-story house still had most of the lights on Friday afternoon as it sat behind crime-scene tape and police cars. Christmas lights strung up around the living room could be seen through the front window of the house.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said three young men were normally around the house. The neighbor described the men as "gentlemen. They always said 'Yes ma'am, and no sir.'"

The neighborhood is dotted with tall oak trees and older homes. Multiple neighbors were out in their yards Friday afternoon cleaning away thick layers of brown leaves. Two children played with a cane fishing pole just a few dozen yards from the police tape.

On the other side of the house where Sprawling was shot sits Tyler Street Baptist Church, a white panel chapel connected to a small gym.

Two men, Latrey Holloway and Bert Zinamon, both 20, were arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of controlled substances on accusations that they destroyed evidence at the scene of the shooting, according to a police report.

Before police arrived Friday morning, Zinamon had mopped up the blood and moved several items in the house, according to an arrest report. Zinamon, an Alexander resident, also had marijuana and scales in the home, the report said.

A separate report said Holloway, the only one of the three who lived at the Fair Park Boulevard residence, assisted in altering the crime scene, but the report did not specify how.

Bennett, Holloway and Zinamon were in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening with no bail set.

Metro on 12/01/2018