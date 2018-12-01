Hogs' foe features several flashy stats

FAYETTEVILLE -- A shot clock probably won't be needed when the University of Arkansas plays Florida International tonight in Walton Arena.

It will be a surprise if either the Razorbacks (4-1) or Panthers (7-1) need 30 seconds to put up a shot considering FIU is averaging 96.9 points and Arkansas 78.6.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. in Walton Arena. The game won't be televised but is available for streaming on SEC Network-Plus.

"I think the people that get a chance to come to this game, they're going to be in for a treat because it's going to be an up-and-down game," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said. "It's two teams that like to get up and down the floor. Two teams that are not going to hold the basketball and will try to create havoc with their defense."

Jeremy Ballard, who previously was an assistant coach at VCU for Shaka Smart, is in his first season as FIU's head coach.

"Oh yeah, they're pressing," Anderson said. "They're coming at you. They're very similar to some of the VCU teams that they had with Shaka.

"They're very dangerous in transition."

The Panthers force 22.9 turnovers per game and 11.9 steals to lead the nation in both categories. The Razorbacks are averaging 19.8 forced turnovers to rank seventh and 8.8 steals to rank 27th.

FIU also leads the nation in turnover margin at plus-8.9. Arkansas is 34th at plus-4.5.

"We have to take care of the basketball," Anderson said. "We have to be in attack mode. That's got to be the key. Hopefully, our pressure can have an effect on this game as well."

The Panthers have hit 75 of 241 three-point attempts.

"When you look at FIU, it's a team that loves to attack and kick," Anderson said of penetrating and passing to open players on the perimeter. "So we've got to be on our spot defensively, cutting the lanes out and getting to the shooters."

Arkansas junior forward Adrio Bailey said he's not concerned about the Panthers' stats.

"To me personally, I don't care about the numbers over there or whatever," Bailey said. "Because what they do, it's something we do each and every day in practice.

"So we'll just see when the time gets here. I'm pretty sure we'll be ready for whatever's in front of us."

Freshman guard Isaiah Joe said the Razorbacks know what they'll be facing from FIU.

"Since they play with a similar style as we play, they shouldn't hit us with anything we won't expect," Joe said. "We've seen it all pretty much in the games in the past. So we're just going out there to play ball."

Arkansas -- which lost to Texas 73-71 in overtime at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and beat Indiana 73-72 at home -- will be the first opponent from a Power 5 conference FIU has faced this season

The Panthers have beaten Webber International 110-84, Johnson & Wales 117-47 and Wisconsin-Milwaukee 86-83 at home; lost at Fordham 83-77; beaten Columbia 98-87 and Youngstown State 102-93 on a neutral court in New York; beaten Ave Maria 104-84 at home; and won 81-80 at Florida Gulf Coast.

Webber International and Ave Maria are NAIA schools in Florida. Johnson & Wales, located in Providence, R.I., competes at the NCAA Division III level, which doesn't offer athletic scholarships.

Anderson said FIU's statistics stand out despite the Panthers' schedule.

"I don't care who you're playing -- you've averaging almost 100 points and you're forcing that many turnovers and you're scoring off of them," Anderson said. "That's pretty impressive."

FIU senior guard Brian Beard is averaging 22.0 points, 7.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals in 30.1 minutes. He ranks third nationally in steals and seventh in assists.

"The Beard kid is a really good basketball player, really clever," Anderson said. "He's quick with the basketball, he can really pass the basketball.

"He's just got a good feel for the game. He's an attacking guard. He attacks, attacks and attacks."

Sports on 12/01/2018