LATEST: Arkansans remember George H.W. Bush

(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/File Photo) Former U.S. Rep. John Paul Hammerschmidt and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush wave to spectators at the dedication of the John Paul Hammerschmidt Business and Conference Center at North Arkansas College in September 1997.

Former President Bill Clinton

"Few Americans have been—or will ever be—able to match President Bush’s record of service to the United States and the joy he took every day from it; from his military service in World War II, to his work in Congress, the United Nations, China, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Vice Presidency and the Presidency, where he worked to move the post Cold War world toward greater unity, peace, and freedom."

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

“Last night the world witnessed the passing of someone we all considered our friend. It was always the personal touch of George H.W. Bush with so many Americans. I remember the notes he would write after a campaign visit to Arkansas in 1986; the hug he gave to encourage me and others after his defeat for a second term; the patriotic tears he might shed when he learned of the sacrifice and courage of our soldiers; and the love he always had for his family. All Americans can identify with the heart of a man we watched serve our country from WWII to the liberation of Kuwait. Susan and I will be remembering the Bush family as we all reflect on a friend and great American patriot."

Last night the world witnessed the passing of George H.W. Bush. All Americans identify with the heart of a man we watched serve our country from WWII to the liberation of Kuwait. Susan & I will be remembering the Bush family as we all reflect on a friend, a leader & servant. pic.twitter.com/wgrskvhQYK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 1, 2018

U.S. Rep. French Hill

“In our early careers, we treasured working for him on his campaigns and the humbling responsibility of serving on his White House staff. We were grateful for his daily example of goofy humor, courtesy, friendship, and passion for writing handwritten thank-you notes. Truly, President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Bush were the ideal neighbors, members of the PTA, and the answer to the question on that common form at school or work, ‘in case of emergency, please call...’

“We loved him very much.”

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack

President George H.W. Bush will be forever remembered as a patriot and strong leader. His distinguished service as a WWII veteran and lifelong public servant will be his legacy. My prayers are with the Bush family during this difficult time. May God bless their family. — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) December 1, 2018

Wesley Clark

Former President George H. Bush: great President, great human being. Was privileged to host him at our National Training Center almost 30 years ago - what a leader he was! Sound judgment, compassion, warmth, strength. Mourning our loss today. — Wes Clark (@GeneralClark) December 1, 2018

Sen. Jim Hendren

Sen. Joyce Elliott