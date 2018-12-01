Little Rock police to add patrols after rise in shootings

The Little Rock Police Department will place four additional patrols in high-crime areas after a recent rise in shootings and homicides in the capital city, the interim police chief said Saturday.

Four officers will begin working In overtime shifts in areas where there has been a high concentration of gun violence or other violent crime, interim Chief Alice Fulk said during a news conference on Charles Bussey Avenue, where a man was shot and killed hours earlier.

Fulk said the shooting death of Leon Mitchell Jr., 37, Friday night was in part the impetus for the new patrols.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress call at 9:10 p.m. Friday at 2117 W. Charles Bussey Ave., where an apparent drive-by shooter had shot two people, according to a news release from the department. Mitchell was lying on the porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived, and he died at the scene.

One of the people at the residence drove Rodney Holloway, 22, to UAMS, where he was in critical condition Friday night, the release said.

A 911 caller said someone in a red SUV drove by the house shooting, according to the release.

“I decided to [start additional patrols] last night,” Fulk said. “I think it’s time we get ahead of this.”

Fulk said the officers have been instructed to only focus on violent crime, as opposed to traffic stops, littering and other minor criminal activity.

“Our goal is not only to prevent but to reduce violent crime,” Fulk said. “I want to make sure the community understands our purpose is not to re-victimize the community.”