Gavin Clarkson, a New Mexico resident, said he struggled to get a marriage license in the District of Columbia because a clerk and a supervisor initially refused to accept his state driver’s license because they thought New Mexico was a foreign country.

Julie Little-McVearry, an elementary school principal in Pasadena, Md., sent a letter home alerting parents that a long-term substitute teacher had been suspended for taping a second-grader to a chair when the boy refused to return to his seat.

Todd Thompson, the county attorney in Leavenworth County, Kan., said a 74-year-old woman who shot and killed an intruder while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and then had a heart attack is expected to recover and “obviously” won’t face any charges in the shooting.

Joan Malbrough, a Kiwanis Club member in Houma, La., said the group is keeping up with the latest holiday trend by renting Santa’s lap for $5 for one child or $10 for photos with a family as a fundraiser, taking into account that most people now want to take their own digital pictures.

Terry Harnish, 72, of Hubbards, Nova Scotia, who took a wrong turn on a dirt road outside Fairfield, Iowa, was found by snowmobilers and rescued after she spent three days in her car, which was stuck in mud, police said.

Grady Judd, the sheriff of Polk County, Fla., said one student “all but passed out” after he and four other seventh-graders overdosed on gummy candy laced with THC — the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that generates a high — handed out by a 12-year-old during gym class.

Scott Bailey, 46, a St. Louis County, Mo., lawyer convicted of manslaughter for street racing at speeds up to 121 mph and crashing and killing a 73-year-old woman, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years of probation, prosecutors said.

Fior Pichardo de Veloz, 55, a grandmother arrested in Miami in 2013 on an old drug warrant, can proceed with a lawsuit she filed after jailers booked her as a man and forced her to spend nearly 10 hours in a holding cell surrounded by leering inmates, a federal appeals court ruled.

Michael Raj, an elementary school principal in Montville, N.J., apologized to parents, saying he understood the “sensitive nature” of the topic after a substitute teacher told some first-grade pupils that Santa Claus isn’t real.