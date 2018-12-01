OBU, Ferris State eyeing semifinals

ARKADELPHIA -- It was snowing outside the office of Ferris State football Coach Tony Annese earlier in the week in Big Rapids, Mich.

"You should see it," Annese said, describing the scene before hitting the practice field. "We've had enough of it."

Annese said he and his Bulldogs (13-0) were ready for climate change, even if it meant hitting the road, more than 900 miles south to Cliff Harris Stadium, to play Ouachita Baptist University (12-0) today.

Kickoff for the NCAA Division II playoff quarterfinal is 1 p.m., with clear skies and mid-60s temperatures in the forecast.

At stake is a spot in the national semifinals, but the winner won't know its next opponent until the final four are reseeded after today's games.

"I think we're looking forward to playing on the road," said Annese, whose Bulldogs utilized their home-field advantage in the first two rounds. "Sometimes, it's just good to play on the road."

OBU Coach Todd Knight said he understood where Annese was coming from, even if he didn't really believe it.

"I think every coach going is to spin it whatever way he needs to," said Knight, whose Tigers beat Indianapolis 35-7 in Arkadelphia last Saturday, the program's first Division II playoff victory. "I'm thrilled we're playing at home."

OBU, the No. 1 seed in Super Region III, gained the top seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage when Ferris State was docked for playing an ineligible player earlier in the season.

Ferris State was No. 2 and OBU was No. 4 in the final AFCA Top 25 poll and through the first three regional rankings.

Annese said there was no dismay when OBU and Ferris State swapped spots when the final rankings came out Nov. 11.

"We knew that was going to happen back on Sept. 28," Annese said, when word broke of the ineligible player. "We didn't know we were going to go undefeated. ... I was just happy to get the No. 2 seed."

Knight said playing at home after a week off was the best path for the Tigers to make a playoff run, something they have not done.

It was OBU that traveled to Ferris State in the first round last season, and the Bulldogs prevailed 24-19.

Today's matchup with OBU marks the fourth time Ferris State has played an Arkansas opponent from the Great American Conference in 12 months, and the Bulldogs are 2-1.

They lost to Harding 20-17 in last season's quarterfinals, then held off the Bisons 21-19 two weeks ago before defeating Northwest Missouri State 27-21 last Saturday.

Ferris State won without star quarterback Jayru Campbell, 1 of 9 finalists for the Harlon Hill Award, and the catalyst of an offense that averages more points (38.7) than OBU (34.8) and more yards in total offense, 496.0-392.2.

Campbell injured his non-throwing shoulder when scoring a second-quarter touchdown two weeks ago against Harding.

Campbell remained in the game, but Annese said the quarterback was not at full strength and unable to practice in the days leading up to last week's game.

Annese was coy about Campbell's availability for today's game.

"There's a chance," Annese said.

If Campbell is unavailable or even limited, OBU might have to deal with a three-man rotation used by the Bulldogs last week.

Junior Travis Russell (6-11 passing, 147; 15-80 rushing, 1 TD), took most of the snaps, but he was supplemented by Evan Cummins (7-34 rushing, 1 TD), Bret Mooney (3-8 passing, 69) and even slot receiver Jevan Shaw, who threw a 71-yard pass on the game's first play to stun Northwest Missouri State.

OBU is preparing for Campbell, a long-striding quarterback who accounted for 43 touchdowns during the Bulldogs' first 12 games.

"He can take it to the house on any play," OBU defensive coordinator Roy Thompson.

OBU defenders Jon Johnson, Dameyun McDonald and Keandre Evans said earlier this week they are ready for Campbell or whatever the Bulldogs throw at them.

"We know what's he's capable of," Evans said. "But we know what we're capable of."

OBU's defensive resume includes being ranked No. 1 in points allowed (9.4), No. 1 in net punting (39.9), No. 4 in interceptions (19), No. 5 in red-zone scoring percentage (.592) and No. 16 in turnovers created (25) and total defense (292.9).

Annese is aware of OBU's defensive excellence, but it's not the reason the Bulldogs arrived in Little Rock on Thursday and practiced twice at Catholic High School.

Annese said he wanted to make sure his team had a chance to acclimate to the 70-degree temperatures and matching humidity that greeted his team.

"Our guys were real energetic," Annese said of Thursday's practice. "Then they found out they weren't used to it."

