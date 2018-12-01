FOOTBALL

Two in lead for Terps job

Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and Michigan assistant head coach Pep Hamilton have emerged as the front runners for the Maryland football head coaching vacancy, a source familiar with the situation said Friday. Locksley, whose ties to the Maryland program go back more than 20 years, will be interviewed after the top-ranked Crimson Tide play in the SEC championship game today. Hamilton, whose regular season ended with a 62-39 loss to Ohio State last week, will also be interviewed. Matt Canada, who served as the Terps offensive coordinator and interim coach this past season, is also expected to be interviewed. He led Maryland after former coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave in mid-August and after Durkin was fired Oct. 31. Locksley and Hamilton are the "most serious" candidates, the source said. Maryland could make a decision by the middle of next week, according to the source.

BASEBALL

Gomes headed to Nats

A person familiar with the talks said the Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals. In return, the AL Central champions would get outfielder Daniel Jonson and right-hander Jefry Rodriguez, the person told The Associated Press on Friday night, speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the swap. The Nationals went into the offseason in need of a new catcher and now have two new ones. They also signed free agent Kurt Suzuki. Gomes has been a steady player for Cleveland since coming over from Toronto in 2012. The 31-year-old had one of his best offensive seasons in 2018, batting .266 with a career-high 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 48 RBI in 112 games. He was also excellent behind the plate and got selected an AL All-Star for the first time.

Cubs offer Russell contract

The Chicago Cubs have offered suspended shortstop Addison Russell a 2019 contract while maintaining his future with the team is not uncertain. Russell is serving a 40-game domestic violence suspension following allegations by his ex-wife. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says in a statement Friday the "procedural step" by the Cubs "does not represent the finish line nor rubber-stamp his future" with them. Teams had a deadline Friday to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. Russell accepted a 40-game suspension last October for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. The decision followed allegations made by his ex-wife Melisa Reidy. Though Russell has denied the allegations, he apologized to Reidy and his family for "my past behavior." Russell had a $3.2 million salary last season. His unpaid suspension includes the 11 regular-season games he missed after being placed on administrative leave Sept. 21. Russell will be eligible to return on May 3 against St. Louis, barring any postponements.

Rangers, Chavez do deal

Right-hander Jesse Chavez finalized an $8 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday, returning to the team that traded him to the Chicago Cubs last July. The 35-year-old was 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 5 saves in 62 relief appearances with the Rangers and Cubs last season. He was second in the majors among relievers with 95 1/3 innings. Chavez had a 1.68 ERA after June 1, with 61 strikeouts and 11 walks in 64 1/3 innings. He made his postseason with the Cubs, pitching a scoreless inning in Colorado's 2-1 win in the NL wild-card game. Chavez was selected by the Rangers in the 42nd round of the 2002 amateur draft. Chavez and Philadelphia's Tommy Hunter are the only active pitchers with at least 390 innings as both a starter and reliever.

White Sox, Mariners swap

Reliever Alex Colome was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the payroll-shedding Seattle Mariners on Friday for catcher Omar Narvaez. Colome has 96 saves in six seasons with Tampa Bay and Seattle, earned $5.3 million this year and is eligible for salary arbitration. The 29-year-old right-hander was an All-Star in 2016 and became the first Rays pitcher to lead the league in saves in 2017 with 47. He was dealt to the Mariners last May. Colome was 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 12 saves in 17 chances last season, including 5-0 with a 2.53 ERA in 47 appearances for Seattle. He is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. Narvaez, 26, hit .275 with 9 home runs and 30 RBI last season, his third with the White Sox.

No contract for ex-Hog

The Detroit Tigers said Friday they would not tender a contract for the 2019 season to catcher and former Arkansas Razorback James McCann. McCann, 28, played in 118 games in 2018. He hit .220/.267/.314 with 31 runs scored, 16 doubles, 8 home runs and 39 RBI. He has been with the club five seasons, hitting .240/.288/.366 with 135 runs scored, 58 doubles, 8 triples, 40 home runs and 177 RBI. McCann is now a free agent and is eligible to sign with any Major League club.

Cards, Shreve agree

Left-hander Chasen Shreve and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract. Shreve can earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched as part of the deal announced Friday: $50,000 each for 35, 40, 45 and 50; $75,000 apiece for 55 and 60; and $50,000 for 65. The 28-year-old was 3-4 with a 3.93 ERA and one save in a career-high 60 appearances this year for the New York Yankees and the Cardinals, who acquired him on July 28 along with right-hander Giovanny Gallegos for first baseman Luke Voit and $1 million in international signing bonus pool allocation. Shreve was 1-2 with a 3.07 ERA for St. Louis. He earned $805,000 this year.

Solarte now free agent

Infielder Yangervis Solarte was not offered a 2019 contract by the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing him to become a free agent. The 31-year-old hit a career-low .226 this year with 17 home runs and 54 RBI. He earned $4 million in the final season of a $7.5 million, two-year contract.

GOLF

Rahm, Stenson lead

Jon Rahm hardly missed a shot and found golf easy Friday on his way to a 9-under 63, giving him a share of the lead with Henrik Stenson going into the weekend at the Hero World Challenge at Nassau, Bahamas. Tiger Woods stayed eight shots behind, and an 18-month-old rules decision kept him from being a further stroke back. He hit into a palm bush on the 18th hole on his way to a double bogey. Video evidence revealed he hit the ball more than once, but Woods wasn't given an additional penalty shot because of the rule that players aren't penalized if it can't be seen by the naked eye. He shot 69. Stenson ran off three consecutive birdies late in his round for a 66. They were at 10-under 134.

Kitayama out front

Kurt Kitayama opened a two-shot lead halfway through the Mauritius Open with a second successive 65 on Friday. Kitayama moved to 14-under-par overall and ahead of co-overnight leader Chikkarangappa S. (68), who was alone in second. Victor Perez (69), who shared the lead with Chikkarangappa after the first round, was tied for third, with fellow Frenchman Matthieu Pavon (66) a shot further back on 11 under. Kitayama, who came through qualifying school to join the European Tour for the new 2019 season, made nine birdies. His only slip was a double-bogey seven on No. 2 at the Four Seasons Golf Course. The American responded to that disappointment, his only dropped shots of the opening two rounds, with a run of four consecutive birdies to get back on track. Four-time major winner Ernie Els carded a 2-under 70 and was tied for 25th at 5 under overall.

