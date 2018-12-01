Facebook accused of selling access; platform users' data focus of suit

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook executives in recent years appeared to discuss giving access to their valuable user data to some companies that bought advertising when it was struggling to launch its mobile ad business, according to internal emails quoted in newly-unredacted court filings.

In an ongoing federal lawsuit against Facebook, the plaintiffs claim that the social media giant doled out people's data secretly and selectively in exchange for advertising purchases or other concessions, even as others were cut off, ruining their businesses. The case was brought by one such app, Six4Three, which claims its business was destroyed in 2015 by Facebook's actions.

Using personal data as a bargaining chip -- and giving special privileges to some companies while shutting out many others -- appears to contradict Facebook's repeated promises that it has never sold people's data, as well as its claims that it restricted data in order protect privacy and that its data partners were on an equal playing field. The case also raises questions about Facebook's compliance with a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, which stipulated in 2011 that the social network could not give third-party developers access to user data that people thought they had kept private.

In one of the exchanges from the filings, Facebook employees discussed shutting down access "in one-go to all apps that don't spend ... at least $250k a year to maintain access to the data," according to the trove. The documents reference email exchanges regarding Facebook's relations with several large commercial partners, including Lyft, Tinder, Amazon, Airbnb and the Royal Bank of Canada.

Facebook denies that it exchanged access to people's data for commercial benefit.

Thousands of pages of court filings, which Facebook is fighting to keep sealed, including in an emergency hearing that was scheduled for Friday afternoon, illustrate the strategies the social network employed as it built its advertising empire. The disclosure sheds light on allegations of anti-competitive behavior that could play into efforts by U.S. and European lawmakers to curb the power of technology giants.

Since the Cambridge Analytica controversy highlighted Facebook's lax data policies, which allowed a developer to inappropriately access the Facebook profiles of 87 million people, lawmakers have repeatedly questioned Facebook about its relationships with data partners. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told Congress in April that the company had cut off outsiders' access to friends data several years ago, but subsequent reports have exposed privileged relationships brokered by the company.

The previously redacted email communications became public late Wednesday when tech news site Ars Technica used a text editor to remove the redaction from a key document and posted it to Twitter. The Washington Post is one of several news organizations that have filed motions to unseal various records in the case.

Facebook did not dispute the authenticity of the unredacted documents but said that the exhibits in the case were used selectively to give a misleading portrait of decision-making at the company at a time when the social network was sharply limiting the information that app developers could gather from the platform.

"The documents Six4Three gathered for this baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is very misleading without additional context," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook's director of developer platforms and programs, in a statement. "We stand by the platform changes we made in 2015 to stop a person from sharing their friends' data with developers. Any short-term extensions granted during this platform transition were to prevent the changes from breaking user experience."

The case, which has been moving slowly through San Mateo Superior Court in Silicon Valley, centers on a time period several years ago when Facebook was gradually closing off free access to app developers previously accustomed to getting large troves of personal data on Facebook users and their friends. At the time, Facebook said it was cutting off the data to protect user privacy. That same data practice sparked controversy this year when the Cambridge Analytica scandal erupted.

Business on 12/01/2018