RB Wallace the catalyst for Benton

Benton’s Zak Wallace is one of the state’s leading running backs, rushing for 1,438 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.

Zak Wallace was an eighth-grader in Benton when the Panthers advanced to the Class 6A state championship game in 2014.

"They were tough. They blew out a lot of people," Wallace said of the 2014 Benton team, which was the 6A-West Conference's No. 1 seed and lost to Pine Bluff in the 2014 final. "Being at the state championship game, that was crazy."

Four years later, Wallace is making his mark with the Panthers, who are back in the state's second-largest classification's title matchup.

"Now I get to play in it," said Wallace, whose Panthers will face Greenwood at noon today at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The senior is one of the state's leading running backs, rushing for 1,438 yards and 21 touchdowns on 168 carries this season, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt.

"Zak is a Benton Panther, man. We're going to go where Zak goes," Panthers Coach Brad Harris said. "Our offensive line is a big part of that, but Zak Wallace is our guy and we knew that going into the year. Hopefully he'll have a big day Saturday."

Wallace, who has orally committed to Tennessee-Martin, credits his coaches and his teammates for his success in 2018.

"My coaches have a good game plan," Wallace said. "I have an amazing line and amazing receivers. They block on the perimeter for me. I just see the hole and explode through it."

In Benton's 30-17 victory at West Memphis last Friday, Wallace had 180 yards and 3 touchdowns. He scored on runs of 3, 12 and 27 yards. His 12-yard touchdown run extended Benton's lead to 24-17 with 8:10 left to play and he helped the Panthers seal the victory with a 27-yard scoring run with 1:44 remaining.

"Coach [Harris] told me he needed me. I said, 'I got you,' " Wallace said. "I'll put the team on my back."

Wallace has the attention of Greenwood Coach Rick Jones

"That kid is scary," Jones said. "He's a physical, tough runner. He can outrun you. He can run over you. He can run around you. He can make you miss. He's easily one of the best backs we've faced over the past several years."

Benton's only loss in 6A-West Conference play was to Greenwood. The Bulldogs won 62-33 on Oct. 19 at Smith-Robinson Stadium. Wallace was held to 28 yards on 11 carries and didn't play in the second half because of an ankle injury.

There's some unfinished business for Wallace against the Bulldogs, he said.

"It's very personal," Wallace said. "I'm hoping to finish this one healthy and punish them."

Wallace and Harris are hoping to be part of history for the Panthers today. Benton hasn't won a state championship since 1977 but has an opportunity to knock off one of the state's best programs in the 2000s. Greenwood has won seven state championships under Jones since 2004.

"It's huge for our program," Harris said. "Benton hasn't won one since 1977. We were in there in 2014 and got beat by a really good Pine Bluff team. I know we're playing a really good Greenwood team. They're winners.

"We want to get our names up there with those guys."

