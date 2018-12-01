U.S., 2 allies sign NAFTA replacement

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (left), President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Friday in Buenos Aires. “This has been a battle, and battles sometimes make great friendships, so it’s really terrific,” Trump said.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- The U.S., Canada and Mexico on Friday signed a new North American trade pact championed by President Donald Trump to replace NAFTA, capping more than a year of intense negotiations.

But tensions over tariffs, looming GM layoffs and questions about the pact's prospects in Congress clouded the moment.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, is meant to replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has long denigrated as a "disaster." The nations' leaders signed the new deal on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires. Each country's legislature still must approve the pact.

"This has been a battle, and battles sometimes make great friendships, so it's really terrific," Trump said, before lining up next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to sign three copies of the deal.

The signing came at the beginning of a packed two days of diplomacy for the American president that will conclude with high-stakes talks today with Chinese President Xi Jinping on ways to ease an escalating trade war between the two countries.

"There's some good signs," Trump said. "We'll see what happens."

For the new North American trade deal, legislative approval in all three countries is the next step, though the signing enacts a handful of immediate provisions, including protections from auto tariffs. Getting the approval of Congress could prove a difficult task in the United States, especially now that Democrats -- instead of Trump's Republicans -- will control the House come January. Democrats and their allies in the labor movement are already demanding changes.

Within hours of the signing, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said the deal must have stronger labor and environmental protections in order to get majority support in Congress and "must prove to be a net benefit to middle-class families and working people."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, who is seeking to become House speaker when Democrats take control, quipped: "The trade agreement formerly known as Prince -- no, I mean, formerly known as NAFTA -- is a work in progress."

Congressional Democrats remain open to supporting a revised trade deal. But they -- along with business leaders and free-trade Republicans -- have become increasingly pessimistic that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement can win enough votes in the House without significant concessions from Mexico, such as mandatory wage increases, to stem the loss of U.S. automobile and other factory jobs.

At least one major labor union, the 600,000-member International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, came out against the new agreement Friday, a move that could encourage other labor leaders to ratchet up criticism of a deal many of them view as, at best, a modest improvement from NAFTA.

"As currently written, and without further changes along the lines we continue to propose, NAFTA 2.0 will do little if anything to stop the outsourcing from the U.S. and Canada and the related wage suppression of workers in Mexico," said Robert Martinez Jr., the union's president. "Unless major changes are made, we cannot support NAFTA 2.0."

Trump has been promising to "rip up" NAFTA since he began running for president, and the ceremonial signing Friday came after more than a year of tense and often acrimonious negotiations over the trade agreement's provisions, particularly those related to auto production and dairy.

Trump pushed hard behind the scenes to ensure that Friday's symbolic, flag-bedecked signing ceremony with the leaders of Canada and Mexico took place. His staff spent much of the preceding 48 hours coaxing Trudeau to appear at the event so that three North American leaders, instead of just Trump and Pena Nieto, would appear onstage, according to people familiar with the planning.

But it was largely ceremonial. Under the United States' fast-track trade rules, the deal must be approved in the House, where all bills that affect federal revenue must originate, before moving to the Senate for final passage.

Technically, the deal that the three trading partners signed cannot be altered. But in reality, the administration is free to renegotiate with Canada and Mexico to make changes that could ultimately be included in final legislation. If a new agreement isn't approved by lawmakers, then Trump could pull out of NAFTA, as he has long threatened, or simply continue operating under the old rules.

Still, Trump projected confidence, saying: "It's been so well reviewed, I don't expect to have very much of a problem."

CHANGES IN TRADE

Trump is describing the deal as a landmark trade agreement. But most companies have expressed relief that it largely preserves the status quo established by NAFTA: a regional trade bloc that allows most products to travel between the United States, Canada and Mexico duty-free. During the negotiations, Trump repeatedly threatened to pull out of NAFTA, a move that would have disrupted businesses that have built complicated supply chains that straddle the borders of the three countries.

While analysts said the new trade agreement is not as much of a transformation as Trump suggests, it does rewrite the rules for a large amount of commerce among the three nations. The United States did $581.6 billion in business with Canada last year and $557.6 billion with Mexico, making them the U.S.' second- and third-largest trading partners.

The new agreement does make some changes to the way business is done in North America. It includes updates intended to reflect the rise of the digital economy since NAFTA took effect nearly a quarter-century ago. It also gives U.S. dairy farmers a bit more access to the protected Canadian market.

The biggest changes target the auto industry. The new agreement encourages auto companies to invest or expand in the United States and Canada, not low-wage Mexico, by requiring that 40 percent of a car's content be made where auto workers earn at least $16 an hour; otherwise, the cars won't qualify for the USMCA's duty-free treatment.

In signing the agreement Friday, Trump sought to ratchet up the pressure on China's Xi, with whom he will meet today amid an escalating trade war. Trump has already imposed tariffs of 10 percent on many Chinese goods and has threatened to raise them to 25 percent. But he has signaled in recent days that he may be able to reach an understanding with Xi during a dinner this weekend to forestall such a move.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Catherine Lucey, Rob Gillies, Deb Riechmann, Darlene Superville and Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press; by Josh Wingrove, Jenny Leonard and Nick Wadhams of Bloomberg News; and by Peter Baker of The New York Times.

