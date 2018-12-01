Winston, Ward help Michigan St. edge Rutgers

TOP 25/SEC

NO. 9 MICHIGAN STATE 78, RUTGERS 67

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Cassius Winston scored 22 points and Nick Ward had 20 points to lead Michigan State past Rutgers 78-69 in the Big Ten opener Friday night.

After a back-and-forth first half, where Rutgers led much of the first 10 minutes, Winston hit a three-pointer to give Michigan State (5-2) the 39-37 lead over Rutgers (5-2) at the break.

Rutgers would open the second half with a three-pointer by Peter Kiss from the top of the arc to retake the lead, but a quick 6-0 run from Michigan State caused Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell to call timeout down 45-40 with 17:54 to go. The deficit would eventually balloon to 13.

The Scarlet Knights cut it to seven after Shaquille Doorson hit a pair of free throws and had a put-back dunk to cap off a 6-0 run by Rutgers. Issa Thiam's three-pointer made it 63-57 with 5:17 to go, but that's the closest Rutgers would come.

Eugene Omoruyi led Rutgers with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 22 WISCONSIN 72, NO. 14 IOWA 66

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- D'Mitrik Trice scored 20 points, including a crucial three with 20 seconds left, and 22nd-ranked Wisconsin held off No. 14 Iowa 72-66 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Ethan Happ had 13 points, 7 boards and 5 assists for the Badgers (7-1), who handed the resurgent Hawkeyes (6-1) their first loss of the season.

The Badgers acquitted themselves well in what will likely go down as one of the toughest environments they'll play in all season, and Trice continues to be a revelation.

RADFORD 62, NO. 17 TEXAS 59

AUSTIN, Texas -- Carlik Jones made a spinning layup and a free throw with 24.5 seconds left, sending Radford to an upset of No. 17 Texas.

Devin Hutchison made one of two free throws with 11 seconds left before Texas' Jase Febres missed a three-pointer to tie and Radford rebounded to end the game.

It was the second big road victory for Radford (6-1), which beat Notre Dame earlier this season. Ed Polite Jr. scored 11 to lead Radford.

Texas (5-2) dropped a crushing loss. The Longhorns came in with their highest ranking in four seasons under Coach Shaka Smart, but shot just 35 percent at home.

NO. 21 BUFFALO 96, MILWAUKEE 77

BELFAST, Northern Ireland -- Jeremy Harris scored 21 points, Nick Perkins added 20 with nine rebounds, and Buffalo beat Milwaukee in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

CJ Massinburg added 16 points as the Bulls improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season.

Buffalo advanced to today's championship game in the Goliath bracket, where they will meet San Francisco (7-0).

NO. 25 MISSISSIPPI STATE 65, DAYTON 58

DAYTON, Ohio -- Nick Weatherspoon hit a pair of three-pointers in the closing minutes, and Mississippi State trailed most of the game before rallying to a victory over Dayton.

The Bulldogs (6-1) salvaged their first true road game by hitting late threes after missing 15 of their first 19 tries from behind the arc. Weatherspoon's three-pointer from the corner with 27 seconds left put the Bulldogs up 61-55. He finished with 14 points.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Mikesell scored 15 points for Dayton (4-3).

SOUTH CAROLINA 85, COASTAL CAROLINA 79

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina's A.J. Lawson and Hassani Gravett each notched a career-high in points as the Gamecocks held on to beat Coastal Carolina.

Lawson was scoreless in South Carolina's last game, but with preseason All-SEC selection Chris Silva again in early foul trouble Friday, he shouldered the scoring load with 25 points against the Chanticleers. Gravett added 23.

The Gamecocks (4-3) erased an eight-point deficit in the first half to lead by nine at the break, but the Chanticleers, who hit 11 three-pointers, never went away.

