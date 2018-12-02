Arkansas coaches not just about football during visit with Knox

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris has talked about developing his players into young men.

Razorback receiver commitment Trey Knox said cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, safeties coach Ron Cooper and receivers coach Justin Stepp didn't talk just football during a visit Monday.

"It's not all about football, we talked about life," Knox said. "We sat there and didn't talk about football."

The coaches hung out with Knox and his teammate and fellow Hog commit Adonis Otey, a cornerback. Knox, who has a 3.9 grade-point average, will graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

"I'm coming up soon, but I don't think it's hit me yet," Knox said. "I'm still hanging out with my friends, but I don't think it will hit me until I actually have to report."

ESPN rates Knox a four-star prospect, No. 42 wide receiver and No. 274 overall prospect. He rushed 34 times for 301 yards and 5 touchdowns, and had 35 receptions for 558 yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior.

Knox, who recorded 52 receptions for 667 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior, is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

"The most exciting thing is going to a new place. Being my own person is exciting," he said. "That adds an extra incentive of going up early just to start on the jump of working out with the team and learning the play book."

Morris and the offensive staff made an in-home visit with former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant on Thursday. Bryant is expected to announce from among Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn and North Carolina on Tuesday.

"I would be very happy, but I could see him coming to Arkansas," Knox said. "Most definitely."