ASU to play Nevada in NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

It’s wait and see for Arkansas State and Marcel Murray, who has rushed for a team-leading 793 yards and 7 touchdowns to go with 141 receiving yards and another 2 touchdowns. The Red Wolves will learn Sunday in which bowl they will compete.

The NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl is set.

Arkansas State University (8-4) and the University of Nevada (7-5) will meet at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at the University of Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

The Wolf Pack finished in a tie for second place in the Mountain West Conference’s West Division at 5-3.

Nevada finished its regular season with 32-29 loss on Nov. 24 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which the Red Wolves defeated 27-20 on Sept. 22 in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State officially accepted a bid to the Arizona Bowl on Tuesday, marking the school’s eighth consecutive year in a bowl game.

Including this year’s trip to Tucson, Arkansas State will have played in all five of the Sun Belt’s guaranteed bowl game slots since the 2014 season. ASU is 2-2 in the previous four bowl games.

Middle Tennessee State University defeated Arkansas State 35-31 in the Camellia Bowl in 2017. The Red Wolves beat the University of Central Florida 31-13 in the 2016 Cure Bowl.

Arkansas State lost 47-28 to Louisiana Tech University in the 2015 New Orleans Bowl and defeated the University of Toledo 63-44 at the end of the 2014 season in the GoDaddy Bowl, known now as the Dollar General Bowl.