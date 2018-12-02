Bryant breakthrough

Bryant Coach Buck James preached to his team leading up to the Class 7A state championship game to be as tough as North Little Rock has been against the Hornets.

The Hornets heeded their leader's words Saturday night.

In front of 20,631 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Bryant took down defending Class 7A state champion North Little Rock 27-7 on Saturday night for its first state championship.

"They've got a heck of a football team. They beat us up last time," James said of North Little Rock, which won the teams' first meeting 34-28 on Oct. 26. "They hit us in the mouth. We bled. We spit blood out. We didn't like it.

"You have to be as physical as them. You have to be where you're supposed to be. That's what our kids did."

Senior running back Latavion Scott rushed for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns on 31 carries to lead the Hornets (11-2). He scored on runs of 33 yards and two 1-yard runs.

"Latavion has crossed all the check marks, as far as I'm concerned," James said. "He's one of the best tailbacks that I've ever coached. He's one of the best in the state. They know he's going to get the ball. He's got the heart of a champion."

Scott said winning a state championship was made even sweeter by beating North Little Rock for the first time in five tries in his three-year career.

"I'm so happy for the guys," Scott said. "They put in an unlimited amount of work. They never gave up and fought every time."

North Little Rock (12-1) saw its 25-game winning streak -- the state's longest entering Saturday -- come to an end. The Charging Wildcats were limited to a season-low 187 yards and turned the ball over twice.

"It was their night," North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said. "They were better than we were. We could not get it going offensively. We sputtered a little bit. We couldn't consistently put anything together."

After a scoreless first quarter, Bryant took a 7-0 lead with 8:16 left in the second quarter on Scott's 33-yard touchdown run.

North Little Rock forced Bryant to punt with 1:38 left before halftime, but sophomore Austin Ledbetter's punt was muffed by North Little Rock's Oscar Adaway at the Bryant 30. Hayden Schrader recovered for Bryant at the 35-yard line.

With seven seconds left in the second quarter, Scott scored from 1 yard out to make it 13-0, but sophomore Brock Funk's point-after attempt was no good.

The muffed punt was a play the Charging Wildcats could not overcome, Mitchell said.

"They take that down and scored," Mitchell said. "But he's [Adaway] won a heck of a lot of ballgames for us. We're certainly not down on him. It's just part of the game."

Bryant extended its lead to 20-0 with 5:36 left in the third quarter on Scott's second 1-yard touchdown run of the game, which was set up by Ledbetter's 23-yard pass to senior wide receiver Grant Botti to the North Little Rock 2.

The Charging Wildcats pulled within 20-7 with 3:56 remaining in the third quarter on sophomore quarterback Kareame Cotton's 12-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Drew Martin.

Bryant sealed the victory with senior defensive end Nate Wallace's 78-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown after teammate Kajuan Robinson sacked Cotton.

Junior running back Brandon Thomas led the Charging Wildcats with 146 yards on 15 carries.

James arrived at Bryant in 2016 after serving as an assistant at Little Rock Christian. This is James' second state championship as a head coach, having also led Camden Fairview to a Class 5A title in 2012.

Leading Bryant to the top of Class 7A was a goal James had for three seasons.

"For the alumni and the guys who have played Bryant football, this has to be a little resolve for them," James said. "I'm very proud of the program. The people have embraced us with open arms with what we're trying to do. Our parents and administration have been outstanding. They've let us coach these guys.

"They earned their way here. They deserved to play a great team like that. I'm proud of their mentality."

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Wide receiver Grant Botti pulls in a pass for a 34-yard reception for Bryant in the third quarter Saturday.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

North Little Rock defensive lineman Samuel Taylor loses his helmet as he tackles Bryant running back Latavion Scott during the Class 7A championship game Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Scott rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns as Bryant won its first state title.

