COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Monday

Christmas With a Capital C

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Coronado Baptist Church will present the movie Christmas With a Capital C at 6 p.m. at 91 Coronado Way. The event is free and open to the public.

2018 Christmas Parade

HOT SPRINGS — The 2018 Oaklawn Rotary Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hot Springs. The parade’s theme is “Christmas Vacation.” The rain date is Tuesday. For more information, visit hotspringschristmasparade.com.

Master Gardener Program

BENTON — Master Gardener Becky Denison will present a program on Shiitake Mushroom Farming at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Steel Drum Band Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s steel drum bands will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5421.

Gift Wrapping 101

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn the basics of gift wrapping at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Monday – Thursday

Santa Nights

HOT SPRINGS — Santa will be available for photos and to hear children’s Christmas wishes on a first-come, first-served basis from 6-8 p.m. at Garvan Woodland Gardens. Photos taken by photographer Rebecca Peterman will be available for purchase for a reasonable fee at a later date. Admission is free for Garvan Gardens members, $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. For more information, visit hotsprings.org.

Tuesday

Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace at 5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Wednesday

Women’s Welcome Club

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club Luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. The program will be presented by entertainer Ken Goodman. For more information, call (760) 744-4491.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Making Warm Wishes

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit or crochet hats and scarves for those in need from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Thursday

Holiday Concert

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present Ray and Ruth Liebau, Christine Beauchamp and Ken Goodman in a holiday concert at 5 p.m. in Anthony Chapel. For more information, visit hotsprings.org.

Classic Games: Othello

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play the classic game Othello at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Friday

December Exhibit and Reception

HOT SPRINGS — The December exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., will feature new work by Dolores Justus, Dan Thornhill and others. The show will open with a reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday as part of the monthly Gallery Walk downtown. Ricko Donovan will play holiday and Celtic music on a hammered dulcimer. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Holiday Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Vocalists Kenny McKay and Maureen Morgan will present a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church. The concert is free and open to the public, but an offering will be received for the church’s food-bank mission project. For more information, call (501) 915-8836.

Christmas in the Village Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Village Bible Church will present a choir concert titled Christmas in the Village at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 100 Ponderosa Way. Refreshments will be provided. The concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 922-0404.

First Friday Crochet Club

BENTON — The First Friday Crochet Club will have a beginners class at 9:30 a.m. and an all-skill-levels crochet session at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advanced registration for the beginners class is requested. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Classic Games

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to practice and hone the skills learned in the library’s classic games workshops from 1-3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

We Made It! Fridays

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to create a trivet using wooden balls and twine at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Family Holiday Crafting

BENTON — Family members of all ages are invited to create holiday-inspired crafts from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Frozen Winter Blast

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to watch Disney’s Frozen at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Every child will go home with a copy of Hide-and-Hug Olaf, courtesy of Goodwill Industries.

Christmas Scramble Golf Tournament

HOT SPRINGS — National Park Medical Center will present the 35th annual Christmas Scramble Golf Tournament, to benefit the Kamo’s Kids Foundation, at the Hot Springs Country Club. Registration will be at 8:30 a.m., with the shotgun start at 10:30. The fee is $125 per player or $500 per team of four. For more information or to register, contact Heather Buckley at (501) 620-2705 or heather.buckley@npmchs.com.

Saturday

The Witness

HOT SPRINGS — Arkansas’ Musical Passion Play The Witness will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Hot Springs Convention Center’s Horner Hall. The show is free and open to the public. For more information, call (903) 293-3038.

Selections from The Nutcracker

ARKADELPHIA — DancePraize Dance Studio will present Selections From The Nutcracker at 7 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center at Ouachita Baptist University. Tickets are $7. For more information or to reserve seats, call (870) 245-5555.

Ongoing

Downtown Holiday Lights Display

HOT SPRINGS — For the celebration of the holidays, a stunning display of Christmas lights will be turned on through Dec. 31 on the Arlington Lawn in Hot Springs National Park.

Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre will present Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus at 2:30 p.m. today, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at 170 Ravine St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, visit pockettheatre.com.

Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — Holiday Lights at Garvan Woodland Gardens is on display from 5-9 nightly, except on Christmas. The display features 5 million lights in natural settings, as well as a 50-foot holiday tree. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Garvan Gardens members are admitted free. For tickets or more information, call Garvan Woodland Gardens at (501) 262-9300.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street in Benton. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.