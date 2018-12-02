Sections
VISIONS OF SUGAR PLUMS

Family affair

Dads, daughters celebrate season at CARTI fundraiser by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:02 a.m. 0comments

Little girls dressed in their finest holiday outfits entered the ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center for the Sugar Plum Ball on Nov. 15 where they were announced and greeted by beauty queens who gave them sparkling tiaras.

The annual daddy and daughter event, part of CARTI's Festival of Trees, once again was a sold-out affair. The young princesses and their dinner dates enjoyed having photos made, meeting ballerinas, a buffet dinner, dancing and visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Money raised from the three-day Festival of Trees benefits patients at CARTI, a nonprofit cancer treatment center.

High Profile on 12/02/2018

Print Headline: Family affair

