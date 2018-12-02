Gibson, Junction City advance to title game

FOREMAN -- Dhante Gibson rushed for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries to lead Junction City past Foreman 40-20 on Saturday night in a Class 2A semifinal game at The Swamp.

Junction City (11-2) will face Hazen at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 2A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Dragons defeated Hazen in the 2014 2A title game.

It's the second consecutive season that the Dragons will play in a state championship game. They played in last season's Class 3A title game against Rivercrest.

With a victory Friday, Junction City can win its seventh state championship and first since 2014.

Jakiron Cook rushed for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 carries for the Dragons. He also had an interception on defense.

Also for the Dragons, Brady Hutcheson scored on two 1-yard touchdown runs and accounted for 125 yards offensively, including 89 passing yards. Kevontae Haynes caught 4 passes for 89 yards.

Foreman (10-2) was led by Kyren Batey, who finished with 224 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 31 carries. He had a seven-yard touchdown run.

The Gators won their first Class 2A state championship last season, defeating 7-2A Conference rival Mount Ida. They were the 7-4A's No. 1 seed in this year's playoffs, but could not overcome the Dragons on Saturday.

"We had a great year," Foreman head coach Mark King said. "We got beat by a good football team. We won the first conference championship in Foreman in 31 years.

"We have nothing to hang our heads about. We got beat by a good football team tonight."

Junction City led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, 19-7 at halftime and 32-20 after three quarters.

Cook had scoring runs of 24 and 5 yards in the second half.

Chase Boyd added 80 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries for Foreman.

