Washington news in brief

GOP senators get taste of Arkansas

WASHINGTON -- When Senate Republicans gathered for their weekly Thursday Capitol Hill luncheon, they enjoyed a taste or two of Arkansas, thanks to U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

The Republican from Dardanelle was responsible for hosting last week's event, and he gave goody bags to each of his GOP colleagues.

Items included Honeyton Farms Honey from Cabot. The sweet stuff is "100 percent raw. Never pasteurized. Never filtered," and it comes from "locally rescued bees," according to a summary provided by Cotton's office.

Lawmakers also received Ozark Mountain Products Pancake Syrup from Mountain Home, Riceland Foods Whole Grain Fish Breading from Stuttgart and Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning from Harrison.

The weekly luncheons are a chance for lawmakers to socialize, plot strategy and sample products from across the country.

Last year, when Sen. John Boozman was host, he doled out bottles of Mountain Valley Spring Water from Hot Springs and Westrock Coffee from Little Rock. For those with sweet tooths, the Republican from Rogers doled out Woo Pig Chewy flavored ice cream made by Yarnell's in Searcy.

Womack selected for steering post

With Republicans losing power in Congress, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack will soon be handing over the House Budget Committee gavel to the Democrats.

The Republican from Rogers will still wield clout within the Republican caucus, however.

Last week, Womack's colleagues selected him to serve a third term on the House Republican Steering Committee. The committee includes top Republican leadership and helps determine committee assignments.

Typically its recommendations are adopted by the full Republican caucus.

Womack, the dean of the Arkansas delegation in the House, will represent Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as well as Puerto Rico.

In a written statement, Womack thanked the region's lawmakers "for entrusting me to be their voice through this process again" and promised "to make informed recommendations that advance our conservative, pro-growth agenda. My goal is to always position members for success, and in a way that allows them to serve their constituents and the American people in the strongest way possible."

Hill states tariffs counterproductive

U.S. Rep. French Hill told Bloomberg Television on Friday that Arkansans are focused on the economy, but also are hoping to see legislation that addresses immigration and the high cost of health care.

The Republican from Little Rock welcomed the signing of a new trade agreement for Mexico, Canada and the United States, arguing that the administration's embrace of sweeping tariffs has been counterproductive.

"I don't believe that going across the board with steel and aluminum tariffs has been constructive at all. I don't think it helps him really push his agenda for jobs in the United States or getting better trade deals abroad," he said.

President Donald Trump will likely further increase tariffs on China early next year, Hill predicted.

Tom Keene, the Bloomberg personality who conducted the interview, said Hill represents what appears to be "a normal district ... not one of these gerrymandered wanderings that we see in so many other states."

He noted that the state's 2nd Congressional District "actually surrounds a city," -- Little Rock, to be precise.

