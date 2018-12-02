Hogs offer Jonesboro junior DE

Jonesboro junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart became the third in-state prospect in his class to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas on Friday.

Stewart, 6-2, 218 pounds, recorded 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble this season.

Defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell called Hurricane Coach Randy Coleman and got Stewart on the phone to tell him about the offer.

"He told me he liked my film and wanted to get me up there for a junior day in January," Stewart said. "I was really excited and I was shivering. I really didn't know what to say besides 'thank you' for giving me the opportunity to play for Arkansas."

Coleman has called Stewart' a "freak" while also praising his character.

"Jashaud is a special kid," Coleman said. "The talent jumps off the screen when you watch his highlight. But what you don't see is what kind of kid he is. He's so coachable. He's a great teammate. He's a leader."

Stewart is expected to grow more.

"I think his potential is possibly a defensive end or a linebacker," Coleman said. "I do know this, he is one explosive, physical and impactful football player. So, for us, I don't care what his position title is ... it should be just a nasty playmaker."

The Arkansas offer likely will be followed by others.

"I think it's going to open up other opportunities for other schools to offer me," he said.

Stewart, who's also drawing interest from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Memphis, plans to take his time before making a decision.

"I'm going to take my time and just think about it, and just focus on my senior season," Stewart said.

The word violent comes to mind while watching Stewart's highlight video. His explosiveness off the ball helps him dominate at the point of attack, and his suddenness allows him to be a very violent tackler.

"My mentality is to really go hard every play and give everything I got for my teammates," Stewart said. "You can't take plays off and make it to a state championship."

Not just football

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris has talked about developing his players into young men.

Razorback receiver commitment Trey Knox said cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, safeties coach Ron Cooper and receivers coach Justin Stepp didn't talk just football during a visit Monday.

"It's not all about football, we talked about life," Knox said. "We sat there and didn't talk about football."

The coaches hung out with Knox and his teammate and fellow Hog commit Adonis Otey, a cornerback. Knox, who has a 3.9 grade-point average, will graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

"I'm coming up soon, but I don't think it's hit me yet," Knox said. "I'm still hanging out with my friends, but I don't think it will hit me until I actually have to report."

ESPN rates Knox a four-star prospect, No. 42 wide receiver and No. 274 overall prospect. He rushed 34 times for 301 yards and 5 touchdowns, and had 35 receptions for 558 yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior.

Knox, who recorded 52 receptions for 667 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior, is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

"The most exciting thing is going to a new place. Being my own person is exciting," he said. "That adds an extra incentive of going up early just to start on the jump of working out with the team and learning the play book."

Morris and the offensive staff made an in-home visit with former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant on Thursday. Bryant is expected to announce from among Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn and North Carolina on Tuesday.

"I would be very happy, but I could see him coming to Arkansas," Knox said. "Most definitely."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 12/02/2018