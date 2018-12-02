Housing board's meeting in Little Rock is closed; personnel issues discussed, it says

The Little Rock housing authority board of commissioners met in private for three hours and 33 minutes Saturday during what was labeled a "working/training session."

Commissioners said they were discussing specific and general personnel matters, and took no public action.

Meetings of this type, called executive sessions, are permitted under specific circumstances by the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. The law allows private meetings to discuss specific personnel issues, for state licensing boards to prepare and administer exams, and for water and utility systems to discuss security.

The law says that personnel matters include: employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of a public officer or employee.

When asked whether the issue was specific to an employee, chairman Leta Anthony said the board calls executive session when a conversation has any "personnel flavor," to it.

Housing authority board members have called an executive session for about 20 minutes at many meetings in recent months -- at least once in August, twice in October and twice in November. Commissioners say such sessions take place to discuss personnel matters, and explanations of what happens at the sessions are usually short.

During one private session, former executive director Rodney Forte resigned. A previous session was for his performance review, and commissioners said afterward that his performance was good.

The Metropolitan Housing Alliance sent a notice Friday about the meeting, but no agenda. The notice referred to a "working/training" session, and in a previous board meeting, Anthony called it a "budget workday."

"This was a work meeting primarily because we are in a time of transition," Anthony said in an interview after Saturday's meeting.

The housing authority has two new board members, no executive director and is working on a budget for next year.

Saturday's executive session began so that the board could hear a personnel report from special adviser Marshall Nash, who is filling the role of the executive director until someone is hired. Nash left the meeting at 10:10 a.m., about two hours before the executive session ended.

Anthony said the board conducts all personnel discussion, even if it does not pertain to a specific employee, in private in case the conversation becomes specific.

"For the protection of the conversation, it's always wise to do it in private," she said.

John Tull, the Arkansas Press Association's general counsel and an expert on open-records law, said without knowing exactly what was discussed, the executive session is not a clear violation of the law.

