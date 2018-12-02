In hindsight, Hogs' season still a disaster

This is a look back on the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' 2018 season. It is a personal recall of every game.

Arkansas 55, Eastern Illinois 20

Cole Kelley started but Ty Storey was the hero, although midway through the fourth quarter it was whispered to our man Tom Murphy that it was hard to be impressed with the Panthers, who were small and slow. The FCS team would win three games.

Colorado State 34, Arkansas 27

This game defined the Razorbacks' season. For the third year in a row, the Hogs found a way to lose by giving up 17 unanswered fourth-quarter points. Yours truly got altitude sickness on top of Pikes Peak, but thanks to the quick-thinking wife and an EMT got a van to take me down. The altitude got to the Razorbacks worse, but it turned out that was just a small part of the problem.

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

By the end of the first quarter, with the Mean Green up 17-0 and making a mockery of the Hogs on a punt return that earned the Razorbacks lots of embarrassing national TV coverage, there were hints a chemistry problem existed on this team.

Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

This was an odd game that was not as one-sided as the score indicates. Turnovers and un-special team play gave the Tigers 27 points. Without that, the Tigers win 7-3 in a moral victory -- the first of a few -- but those miscues did happen.

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

The score gave a glimmer of hope that the Hogs were improving, but looking back that wasn't the case. The Razorbacks had 11 first downs. The Aggies led 17-0 at the half and played much of the second half not to lose. Arkansas' final touchdown that made it respectable came with 3:16 to play. The Hogs did seem to have more intensity but were simply outmanned.

Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

At this point, most were desperate for some improvement and scoring 31 on No. 1 Alabama was something to consider. Of course, 14 points came against second- and third-teamers. The main thought was this Crimson Tide team could be really special.

Ole Miss 37, Arkansas 33

For three quarters, Razorbacks Nation had hope. Maybe the 31 against Bama meant something. In the fourth quarter, the Hogs were outscored 13-0 and a couple of the Razorback defenders were so gassed they didn't try to make a play. This was same book, 20th verse. Find a way to lose.

Arkansas 23, Tulsa 0

It felt good, but really it meant nothing. The Hurricane were awful.

Vanderbilt 45, Arkansas 31

It wasn't immediately obvious, but this is when the wheels started to come off. Players were tired of losing, Chad Morris and staff were sick of it, but those two factions didn't appear to be on the same page. Again, the fourth quarter was the difference.

LSU 24, Arkansas 17

The score was encouraging, but in hindsight the Tigers and Ed Orgeron played the fourth quarter to not lose, and that allowed the Razorbacks to score 14 unanswered points and pick up their fourth moral victory of the year.

Mississippi State 52, Arkansas 6

The Bulldogs' great defense held the Hogs to 219 yards of offense, and the wheels officially were off the Razorback program.

Missouri 38, Arkansas 0

The Hogs were there in body, but not so much in spirit. It was the Tigers' first shutout since 2010, and they are known for their offense.

In the final two games, the Razorbacks were outscored 90-6. During the season, Arkansas was shut out five times in the fourth quarter, and four other times was held to a touchdown or less.

