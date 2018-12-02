Locomotive heads from North Little Rock to lead Bush funeral train

Early Saturday morning, the Union Pacific Railroad maintenance facility in North Little Rock sent out another diesel locomotive, something it does on a daily basis. But this unit was special, chosen to pull former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral train.

Kristen South, senior director of corporate communications and media relations for Union Pacific, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that UP No. 4141 George Bush Locomotive was being being housed at the Jenks Shop locomotive complex.

“No. 4141 left Arkansas [Saturday] and is now in Houston,” South said.

The train will carry the body of the former president on a memorial route from Spring, Texas, to College Station, Texas, about 70 miles away, on Thursday. The trip will take about two and half hours.

Bush will be buried the same day in College Station, alongside his late wife and daughter, on the site of his presidential library at Texas A&M University, according to a release from the university.

