Mexico swears in leftist as president

Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto embrace at the end of the swearing-in ceremony in the lower house chambers of the National Congress, in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Lopez Obrador took the oath of office Saturday as Mexico's first leftist president in over 70 years, marking a turning point in one of the world's most radical experiments in opening markets and privatization. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY -- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took the oath of office Saturday as Mexico's first leftist president in over 70 years, marking a turning point in one of the world's most radical experiments in opening markets and privatization.

In his first speech to Congress, Lopez Obrador pledged "a peaceful and orderly transition, but one that is deep and radical ... because we will end the corruption and impunity that prevent Mexico's rebirth."

Mexico long had a closed, state-dominated economy, but since entering the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs in 1986, it has signed more free-trade agreements than almost any other country, and privatized almost every corner of the economy except oil and electricity.

Now, though, Lopez Obrador talks a talk not heard in Mexico since the 1960s: He wants to build more state-owned oil refineries and encourages Mexicans "not to buy abroad, but to produce in Mexico what we consume."

He also harkened back to his hero, former President Lazaro Cardenas, who nationalized the oil industry and redistributed land during his 1934-40 administration.

"We are going to govern for everyone, but we are going to give preference to the most impoverished and vulnerable," Lopez Obrador said. "For the good of all, the poor come first.'"

The first foreign dignitaries that Lopez Obrador greeted were U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump.

He faces a challenge with a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants camped out on the border, which President Donald Trump had threatened to close to keep them out.

Lopez Obrador said he wanted to reach an agreement with U.S. and Canadian governments and companies to develop Central America and southern Mexico, so people wouldn't have to emigrate -- "to address in that way -- and not with coercive measures -- the migration phenomenon."

The rowdiest response from Congress came when Lopez Obrador pledged "not to persecute officials of past administrations," saying "revenge is not my strong suit."

Legislators responded by counting loudly to 43 -- the number of students kidnapped and disappeared in September 2014 -- to remind Lopez Obrador of his promise to establish a truth commission to find out what happened to the students, a pledge he repeated Saturday.

Prosecutors have said they were kidnapped by corrupt police and turned over to a drug gang that killed them and burned their bodies.

Lopez Obrador pledged to personally oversee daily 6 a.m. security briefings to confront the rising tide of violence in Mexico, and pledged to ban both oil and gas fracking and genetically modified crops.

The country's 65-year-old new leader is moving the presidential office fully back to the centuries-old National Palace that lines one side of the square, while refusing to live at the luxurious, heavily guarded presidential residence 6 miles to the west. He will reside instead at his private home.

Closed to the public since construction began in the 1930s, the compound will now be used for public events and it was opened to the public on Saturday.

