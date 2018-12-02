Norvell's 28 rallies Zags to win on road

NO. 1 GONZAGA 103, CREIGHTON 92

OMAHA, Neb. -- Zach Norvell Jr. scored 23 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, and top-ranked Gonzaga wiped out an early double-digit deficit and beat Creighton 103-92 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (8-0), who took over the No. 1 ranking this week after beating Duke in the Maui Invitational, overcame a boisterous crowd of more than 18,000 at the CHI Health Center to win in their first true road game.

Norvell was held in check the first 20 minutes but came out strong after halftime as he did in last year's win over Creighton in Spokane, Washington.

The Bulldogs held Creighton (6-2) scoreless for nearly four minutes in the middle of the second half while going on a 12-0 run to go up 84-73.

Brandon Clarke added 27 points and 10 rebounds and Rui Hachimura added 22 and 11 boards for the Bulldogs.

Ty-Shon Alexander led the Bluejays with 27 points. Damien Jefferson had 15 and Martin Krampelj scored 10.

In other Top 25/SEC games Saturday, Lagerald Vick hit the tying three-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, and then had 8 of his 27 points in overtime to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 90-84 victory over Stanford. Vick opened overtime with a three and followed it with a poster dunk that set the Allen Fieldhouse crowd in Lawrence, Kan., into a frenzy. He kept it going the next time down, hitting his seventh three to make it an eight-point game and put it out of reach. ... Freshman RJ Barrett had 26 points, 7 rebounds and a season-high 7 assists in No. 3 Duke's 113-49 rout of Stetson. Cameron Reddish scored 23 points and Zion Williamson finished with 17 to help the Blue Devils (7-1) win their second consecutive. ... Jordan Caroline scored 22 points and No. 5 Nevada took control with a dominant second half to beat Southern California 73-61 and equal its 8-0 start from last season. Tre'Shawn Thurman added 14 points and nine rebounds and Caleb Martin had 12 points for the Wolfpack, who outscored USC 39-26 over the final 20 minutes. ... Jordan Poole scored 21 points as part of a balanced offense and No. 7 Michigan was stingy on defense as it routed No. 19 Purdue 76-57. ... Reid Travis scored 22 points, Keldon Johnson added 6 of his 13 points during a 14-2 second half run and No. 10 Kentucky won its seventh consecutive against North Carolina-Greensboro 78-61. ... Markus Howard scored 45 points and went 19 of 21 from the foul line, and Marquette used a tight defense to hand No. 12 Kansas State its first loss 83-71. Sacar Anim added 16 points for the Golden Eagles (6-2), who didn't back down from the physical Wildcats. ... Ahmed Hill scored 24 points to lead No. 13 Virginia Tech to a 94-40 victory over Central Connecticut State. Hill connected on 9 of 13 from the floor and tied a career high with 6 three-pointers. ... Armoni Brooks had 22 points and nine rebounds, Nate Hinton added 14 points and Houston beat No. 18 Oregon 65-61 to win its 20th consecutive home game. Brooks was 7 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 13 on three-pointers, to lead Houston (6-0), which shot 33 percent from the field. ... Tariq Owens had 13 points and 11 rebounds and tied a career high with eight blocks, Jarrett Culver scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and No. 20 Texas Tech rallied to beat Memphis 78-67 at the HoopHall Miami Invitational. ... Nick Perkins scored 22 points, Jeremy Harris added 15 with eight rebounds and No. 21 Buffalo held off San Francisco 85-81 in the title game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic. ... Eric Paschall scored 27 points, Phil Booth had 19 and No. 23 Villanova held off La Salle's upset bid 85-78. ... Freshman Jalen Smith scored 16 points, Bruno Fernando had 12 points and 13 rebounds and No. 24 Maryland opened Big Ten play by slipping past Penn State 66-59. Anthony Cowan Jr. chipped in with 15 points, including two clutch threes in the closing minutes. ... Markell Johnson scored 12 consecutive points down the stretch for North Carolina State to break open a close game, and it beat Vanderbilt 80-65. ... Darius Days had season highs of 13 points and 9 rebounds as LSU defeated Grambling 78-57 in a nonconference game. Days, who made 5 of 8 field-goal attempts, was making the first start of his career for the Tigers (6-2). ... Breein Tyree scored 20 points, including 4 three-pointers, and Mississippi placed three players in double figures to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 83-60. Blake Hinson scored 17 points for the Rebels (5-2), who have won four of their last five starts.

