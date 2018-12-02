OSCEOLA 37, RISON 28

OSCEOLA -- Osceola (12-2) set up its Class 3A state championship meeting with Booneville by handling previously undefeated Rison (13-1).

Kam Turner had 401 yards of total offense and accounted for six touchdowns for the Seminoles. He was 10-of-22 passing for 266 yards, and rushed for 135 yards on 15 carries. He had four touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.

Osceola led 25-20 at halftime with Turner accounting for 234 yards of offense and four touchdowns.

Rison's Jamarien Frye had 17 carries for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns to keep the Wildcats close in the first half.

