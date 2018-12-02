Sections
FUN WITH FUNDRAISERS

Philanthropy key to luncheongoers

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:00 a.m. 0comments

The area's top fundraisers were honored at a luncheon Nov. 15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel.

The Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrated National Philanthropy Day with this year's honorees.

The honorees are Kelly Fleming, outstanding fundraising professional; Ginny and Bob Shell, outstanding philanthropists; Diana Smithson, outstanding volunteer fundraiser; Kathi Jones, lifetime achievement award; Annie Marie Coy, outstanding volunteer youth fundraiser; Arkansas Federal Credit Union, outstanding corporation; Thea Foundation, outstanding foundation; Friends of Ozark Mission Project, outstanding volunteer organization; Inviting Arkansas, president's award; and Hot Springs Heart Ball sweetheart program, outstanding volunteer youth group.

Gallery: Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals luncheon

High Profile on 12/02/2018

Print Headline: Philanthropy key to luncheongoers

