Philanthropy key to luncheongoers

The area's top fundraisers were honored at a luncheon Nov. 15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel.

The Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrated National Philanthropy Day with this year's honorees.

The honorees are Kelly Fleming, outstanding fundraising professional; Ginny and Bob Shell, outstanding philanthropists; Diana Smithson, outstanding volunteer fundraiser; Kathi Jones, lifetime achievement award; Annie Marie Coy, outstanding volunteer youth fundraiser; Arkansas Federal Credit Union, outstanding corporation; Thea Foundation, outstanding foundation; Friends of Ozark Mission Project, outstanding volunteer organization; Inviting Arkansas, president's award; and Hot Springs Heart Ball sweetheart program, outstanding volunteer youth group.

High Profile on 12/02/2018