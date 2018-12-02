Sections
ARTFUL CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

Preview party for art sale shows off crafty creations

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:57 a.m. 0comments

Arkansas Arts Center members had first pick of the many unique and handmade items at the annual Arts Center Museum School Sale on Nov. 16 at the members' preview party. The party was held the day before the sale opened to the public at the State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry.

Students and instructors filled the hall with artwork from paintings, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking and glass. Members could meet and chat with the many artists while getting a jump on Christmas shopping and finding locally made artworks. The art patrons also enjoyed wine and snacks as they mingled.

Gallery: Arts Center Museum School Sale

High Profile on 12/02/2018

Print Headline: Preview party for art sale shows off crafty creations

