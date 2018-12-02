West Papuan activists rally in Surabaya, Indonesia, on Saturday, the 57th anniversary of a failed attempt to declare the region’s independence.

Sides clash at Indonesia separatist rally

SURABAYA, Indonesia -- About 300 West Papuan demonstrators calling for independence for the restive Indonesian region faced off with counterprotesters Saturday in the country's second-largest city.

The demonstrators in Surabaya chanted "Freedom Papua" and held banners demanding a referendum for independence to mark Dec. 1, which many West Papuans consider the anniversary of what they say should have been their independence.

The crowd, including many wearing headbands with the morning star flag as a separatist group symbol, was blocked from marching to the city center by scores of counterprotesters from several youth organizations in Surabaya, the capital of East Java province.

Members of the two camps pushed each other, but several hundred anti-riot police prevented the two groups from clashing, said East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera.

The protest ended after about two hours. No one was detained by police, Mangera said.

Soldier fleeing North Korea crosses DMZ

SEOUL, South Korea -- A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea on Saturday morning, fleeing across the countries' heavily armed land border, officials said.

South Korean soldiers guided the North Korean to safety after they found him walking across the eastern sector of the Demilitarized Zone, the buffer zone separating the Koreas, the South Korean military said in a brief statement.

South Korean officials planned to debrief the soldier to try to determine his motive for defecting, the military said. There was no unusual movement from the North Korean army at the time the soldier crossed, it said.

Although more than 32,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea, most have done so through China, eventually making their way to a South Korean Embassy in another country. It is rare for defectors to cross the DMZ, which is fortified by layers of barbed-wire fences, minefields and armed sentries on both sides.

10-day spate of S. Sudan rapes reported

JUBA, South Sudan -- One hundred and twenty-five women and girls have been raped, whipped and clubbed in attacks so shocking that some aid workers in South Sudan say they are left speechless.

Doctors Without Borders on Saturday said the "dramatic increase" in sexual violence occurred over 10 days, between Nov. 19 and Thursday, as the women and girls walked to a food distribution site in Bentiu in Unity state. By contrast, the medical charity's Bentiu clinic treated 104 survivors of sexual assault in the first 10 months of this year.

Sexual violence has been widespread in South Sudan's civil war, and even under a recent peace deal humanitarians have warned of higher rates of sexual assault as growing numbers of desperate people try to reach aid.

A midwife with Doctors Without Borders who treated some of the survivors said those targeted include pregnant and elderly women and girls as young as 10.

The United Nations mission chief, David Shearer, said the "abhorrent" attacks were carried out by men in military uniforms and civilian clothing. The U.N. has increased patrols in the area and opened an investigation while urging authorities to hold the attackers accountable.

Book says gays in clergy worry pope

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has been quoted in a soon-to-be published book as saying having gays in the clergy "is something that worries me."

Italian daily Corriere della Sera's website Saturday ran excerpts of the book in the form of an interview that Francis gave about religious vocations. Francis was quoted as describing homosexuality within the walls of seminaries, convents and other religious places where clergy members live as "a very serious question."

"In our societies, it even seems homosexuality is fashionable. And this mentality, in some way, also influences the life of the church," Francis was quoted as telling his interviewer, a Spanish-born missionary priest, Fernando Prado.

The book, based on four hours of conversations the two had in August at the Vatican, will be published in 10 languages this week. Its Spanish title is La Fuerza de la Vocacion or The Strength of Vocation.

Separately, the Italian news agency ANSA quoted Francis in the book as commenting on a clergyman who had told him that having gays in Catholic religious housing "isn't so grave" because it's "only an expression of affection."

That reasoning "is in error," Francis said. "In consecrated life and priestly life, there is no place for this kind of affection."

Still, Francis, as he has in the past, stressed that gay Catholics contribute to the life of the church.

Photo by AP/ANDREW MEDICHINI

Pope Francis meets with the faithful on Saturday during an audience at the Vatican.

