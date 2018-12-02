Senators break through against Bobcats

There would be no semifinal heartache this time for Joe T. Robinson.

The Senators got big games from senior running backs Mekel Kentle and Tyler Jones, but it was their defense that stepped up as the Senators beat Dumas 24-20 in the Class 4A state semifinals Saturday night in front of an overflow crowd at Charlie George Stadium.

The victory was the sixth in a row for Robinson (12-2), which advanced to a championship game for the first time in school history. The Senators will face 7-4A Conference-foe Arkadelphia on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"We simply found a way to get it done," said Robinson Coach Todd Eskola, whose Senators lost in the semifinals to Warren last season. "We missed about four prime opportunities in the first quarter to score. We kicked a punt into the back of one of our own guys' head. ... we just didn't play good football at times. But when your defense can bail you out when you need them to, it says a lot. That side of the ball has been big time all year.

"Just to find a way to pull it out, especially when you've come up short in the semifinals before, is truly special."

Behind junior quarterback Chris Harris, the Bobcats piled up 200 yards of offense and led 14-7 at halftime, but they barely generated half of that over the final two quarters. Dumas (12-2) also turned the ball over twice in the second half but was still in good position with less than five minutes left in the game.

The Bobcats recovered a fumble at the Senators' 39 with 4:21 remaining and had a first down at the 16 but went backwards on their next four snaps. Harris, was sacked on second down and hurried into throwing back-to-back incompletions on Dumas' final two plays. Robinson was able to pick up one first down and ran out the clock.

Harris finished 14-of-30 passing for 169 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. He also finished with 88 yards rushing and a score.

While it was the Senators' defense controlling the Bobcats in the second half, it was Jones and Kentle doing most of the damage offensively. Kentle carried 21 times for 144 yards while Jones ran 15 times for 133 yards. Each had third-quarter touchdowns that helped the Senators erase their halftime deficit.

"Our offense wasn't firing on all cylinders by any stretch, but our offensive line took a little more command in the second half," Eskola said. "Those two running backs ran hard all game, but I thought they really turned it up a notch after halftime."

Robinson cashed in first with a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Greyson Tackett to senior wide receiver Traveon James with 11:55 left in the second quarter to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

Senior defensive back Kaleb Small intercepted Tackett at the Dumas 15 with 8:02 to go in the quarter, and Harris finished off the ensuing seven-play, 85-yard drive with a 5-yard score around right end to pull the Bobcats within 7-6.

On Robinson's next series, Dumas sophomore Kylin James intercepted Tackett and returned the pass 64 yards for a touchdown with 4:33 remaining in the half. Small's two-point conversion run gave the Bobcats their 14-7 halftime lead.

"Our defense has been leading us all year, and they stepped up in that first half," Dumas Coach Max Pennington said. "They left it all out there on the field. Our playmakers were able to make some plays to keep us in the game, but you've gotta give Robinson credit.

"They're a great team, and they found a way to battle back."

Kentle's 55-yard touchdown run tied the game 14-14 with 7:56 left in the third quarter, and Robinson made it 21-14 when Jones scored on a 14-yard run two plays after the Senators recovered a Harris fumble inside their 35.

Dumas trimmed the deficit to 21-20 on Harris' 16-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Bry Alsup with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter, before senior kicker Trent Eskola nailed a 37-yard field goal with 11:51 left in the game to push Robinson's lead to 24-20.

"We obviously have to clean a lot of stuff up before next week," Eskola said. "But any time you win the ugly game in the playoffs, you feel good. Everybody has that one bad game in the postseason.

"Hopefully, this was ours, and we'll try to erase it from our memories with a great one next week."

