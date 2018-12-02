Spectacular Joe scores 34 for UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Isaiah Joe joined the University of Arkansas basketball team's 30-point club Saturday night.

The 6-5 freshman guard from Fort Smith Northside scored 34 points in 28 minutes to lead the Razorbacks to a 121-89 victory over Florida International before an announced crowd of 8,920 in Walton Arena.

Joe became the 46th Arkansas player to score 30 or more points and first since Daryl Macon had 33 against Tennessee in a 95-93 overtime victory for the Razorbacks last season.

"All the players that make it to that club are great players," Joe said. "Just to be following in their footsteps is a great honor."

Joe hit 11 of 14 shots, including 10 of 13 three-pointers, and 2 of 2 free throws.

"What he did is basically what he was recruited to do," said Razorbacks sophomore forward Daniel Gafford, who had 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. "He was unstoppable from the three, and basically whatever he wanted he got tonight. So props to him."

Joe doubled his previous high this season of 17 points in Arkansas' 73-71 overtime loss to Texas in the opener. He came into Saturday night's game averaging 12.8 points and had hit 14 of 39 three-pointers.

"Our scouting report was what he did tonight," FIU Coach Jeremy Ballard said. "We were very impressed with his game coming in.

"We knew he was electric shooting the ball. He's got incredible shot fakes, step to the side and make threes. We knew there was a chance he could get threes the way that we play, but there were a lot of broken assignments where we gave him too many open looks.

"You give that kind of caliber player open looks and he sees that ball go in, you can be in for a long night, and we were certainly in for a long night."

Rotnei Clarke holds the Arkansas record with 13 three-pointers against Alcorn State to open the 2009-10 season. Al Dillard is second with 12 against Delaware State during the 1993-94 season. Joe is tied for third with Clarke (East Tennessee State in 2008-09) and Pat Bradley (North Texas 1998-99).

"Isaiah Joe has a career-high night and what a shooting display he put on," Anderson said. "But I think you go back to how the game started -- with a dunk by Daniel Gafford.

"So a lot of attention was paid to Daniel. But [Joe] got in one of those zones, and our guys did a good job of really finding him."

In the previous three games, Joe was 12 of 37 from the field and 7 of 26 on three-pointers, and he started 1 of 3 from the field against FIU before heating up.

"As a shooter, you're always taught to shoot the ball no matter what," Joe said. "You have those bad nights, but you can never get out of those bad nights if you don't shoot the ball.

"I was just fortunate my teammates kept finding me for those open looks, and I was able to knock them down."

Joe missed Arkansas' freshman scoring record by one point -- Bobby Portis had 35 against Alabama during the 2013-14 season -- but he tied Razorbacks assistant coach Scotty Thurman for the second-highest total.

Thurman scored 34 points twice as a freshman during the 1992-93 season against Missouri and Ole Miss.

"He's definitely a role model to me," Joe said of Thurman. "Just to be tied with him, I mean, he's one of the best players that's come through here."

Sophomore guard Mason Jones had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists for the Razorbacks (5-1). Sophomore point guard Jalen Harris had 9 points, 10 assists and 3 rebounds, and junior forward Adrio Bailey had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Senior guard Brian Beard led FIU (7-2) with 21 points. Junior guard Trejon Jacob scored 20 points.

The Panthers came into the game averaging 96.9 points and didn't try to slow down the pace against Arkansas, which scored its most points since beating Alcorn State 130-68 in the 2009-2010 season.

"We knew coming in that we were going to play fast and press and that they were, too, for better or for worse," Ballard said. "For us tonight, it was for worse.

"We missed a lot of open looks. They took away a lot of open looks because they're good defensively, but I'm disappointed because we didn't play anywhere near our best tonight. But certainly Arkansas had a lot to do with that."

FIU used a 9-0 run to pull within 24-20 with 8:29 left in the half.

The Razorbacks responded by outscoring FIU 26-8 over a 5:17 span -- including 14 points from Joe -- to push their lead to 50-28.

"I think throughout the game, whenever we'd make a mini-run to what they were doing, you saw Joe answer with a three or two threes," Ballard said. "He hit a lot of daggers tonight."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 5-1; Florida International 7-2

STARS Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe (34 points, 10 of 13 on three-pointers) and forward Daniel Gafford (23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots)

TURNING POINT The Razorbacks out-scored FIU 26-8 over a 5:17 span, including 14 points from Joe, to push their lead from 24-20 to 50-28 with 3:01 left in the first half.

KEY STAT Arkansas shot 60.9 percent from the field (42 of 69).

UP NEXT Arkansas plays at Colorado State on Wednesday night.

