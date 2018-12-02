Convicted, charged or linked to corruption case

Former state representative Micah Neal (left) is shown walking in this Thursday, September 13, 2018, file photo with his wife Cindy.

Former Arkansas lawmakers and company executives convicted or charged so far in the federal political corruption investigation surrounding Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. of Springfield, Mo:

2017

• Jan. 4 -- Former Rep. Micah Neal, R-Springdale, pleads guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud in U.S. Western District of Arkansas. Sentence: three years of probation, one year house arrest, $200,000 restitution. Charges include directing state grants to a Preferred Family subsidiary run by company lobbyist and executive Milton "Rusty" Cranford in exchange for kickbacks.

• Sept. 13 -- Former Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale, is charged with 17 counts connected with "honest services" fraud and other political corruption crimes connected with directing state grants for kickbacks. Woods pleads innocent in Western Arkansas federal court. A federal jury convicts him May 3, 2018, on 15 counts. Sentence: 18 years, 4 months in prison, $1.6 million in restitution, $1 million assets forfeiture.

2018

• Feb. 12 -- Former Rep. Eddie Cooper, D-Melbourne, who also worked for Preferred Family, pleads guilty to one count of conspiracy in U.S. Western District of Missouri. Admits he and others embezzled millions from Preferred Family, previously named Alternative Opportunities Inc. Awaits sentencing.

• Feb. 21 -- Cranford is indicted in $1 million bribery conspiracy, pleads innocent in western Missouri federal court. Prosecutors also accuse him of plotting to murder another lobbyist for the nonprofit. On June 7, Cranford changes his plea to guilty to one count of bribery of a federal program. Awaits sentencing.

• April 30 -- Former Rep. Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV, D-Pine Bluff, pleads guilty in western Missouri federal court to one count of conspiracy, including taking bribes of $83,000 from Preferred Family and Alternative Opportunities.

• Aug. 30 -- Federal grand jury in U.S. Eastern District of Arkansas charges then-Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, with 12 counts, including misspending campaign contributions and filing false tax returns. Pleads innocent. Resigns Senate seat. Awaits trial. Hutchinson also is implicated but not charged in eastern Arkansas and western Missouri federal court documents as "Arkansas Senator A" in a bribery/kickbacks conspiracy.

• Sept. 11 -- Former Preferred Family executive Keith Noble pleads guilty in western Missouri federal court to one count of concealing knowledge of a felony.

• Nov. 8 -- Former Preferred Family CEO Marilyn Nolan pleads guilty in western Missouri federal court to one count of conspiracy.

Photo by Andy Shupe

Former state senator Jon Woods and his wife Christina walk outside the John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building in this May 3, 2018 file photo.

Former state Rep. Eddie Cooper is shown in this 2009 file photo.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Milton "Rusty" Cranford

Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson (left) is shown in this file photo with his father, former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson.

SundayMonday on 12/02/2018