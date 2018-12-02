Tornadoes spin up from storms; 1 person killed in Missouri, 21 hurt in Illinois

Steven Tirpak uses a chainsaw Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, to remove tree branches that fell onto his two-story home in Taylorville, Ill. The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down in central Illinois, damaging dozens of structures and injuring multiple people. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in eastern Oklahoma and is chasing reports of multiple other tornadoes as part of severe thunderstorms Friday night.

Severe thunderstorms also raked Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri. One person was killed Saturday in Missouri.

Meteorologists said Sunday that a tornado with peak winds of 115 to 125 mph caused severe damage in northwestern Sequoyah County, Okla. Multiple homes, boats and power lines were destroyed. The tornado traveled at least 25 miles northeast, though investigators are still determining its end location.

Another smaller tornado developed earlier in the evening near Webbers Falls which uprooted trees and damaged irrigation systems and barns. That tornado traveled about 7 miles just past the town of Gore.

Up to three other possible tornadoes are being investigated in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. No injuries have been reported, but wind damage and power failures were reported in Arkansas.

In central Illinois, residents were assessing damage from tornadoes that ripped roofs off homes, downed power lines and injured at least 20 people.

The Springfield Journal Register reports the National Weather Service sent crews Sunday to survey the hardest-hit areas, including Taylorville, 25 miles southeast of Springfield.

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Goodall spoke to reporters Saturday night after the storms raked the city of 11,000. He said at least 100 homes had major damage, including his own.

A Taylorville Memorial Hospital spokesman said 21 people, from age 9 to 97, arrived for treatment Saturday. Most were discharged within hours.

No deaths have been reported in Illinois.