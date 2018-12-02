Plans to honor Bush begin

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush walk through the Oval Office on Sept. 1, 2005, after a joint statement with then-President George W. Bush on Hurricane Katrina relief.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- President Donald Trump designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning and ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

As part of Trump's executive order, executive departments and federal agencies will be closed Wednesday "as a mark of respect" for Bush, the White House said Saturday.

The nation's 41st president died Friday night in Houston, Texas, at age 94.

As condolences from world leaders flowed in Saturday remembering Bush as an able leader and a man of fine character, plans were set in motion for a state funeral. The nation's last state funeral was 11 years ago for the 38th president, Gerald Ford.

Preparations were underway Saturday to honor Bush in events in Texas and Washington. Many funeral arrangements were yet be finalized, but plans were for the casket bearing Bush's body to arrive Monday evening at the U.S. Capitol.

Members of Congress are to pay their respects in a bicameral arrival ceremony starting at 5 p.m. Monday. Then the public will be allowed to pay their respects beginning at 7:30 p.m., officials said. The late president will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the casket is to be moved to the Washington National Cathedral for Bush's funeral.

Trump, who earlier this year was pointedly not invited to the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush -- the Bush family matriarch and the late president's wife of 73 years -- said Saturday that he plans to attend Wednesday's service.

Also Saturday, speaking aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, Trump said he is willing to accede to lawmaker requests for a two-week government funding extension to allow for proper respects to be paid to Bush.

Funding for some federal agencies is to expire at the end of the week, and Trump has been gearing up for a showdown as he seeks billions of dollars for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I would absolutely consider it and probably get it," he said of the extension.

Despite years of deep animosity between Trump and the Bush family, the president on Saturday called Bush a man of "sound judgment, common sense and unflappable leadership."

During campaign rallies this year, Trump had mocked the Bush presidency's "points of light" phrase, contrasting it with his campaign slogan, saying "Putting America first, we understand. Thousand points of light, I never quite got that one."

In August 2015, Trump tweeted a dig at the presidency of George H.W. Bush, writing: "The last thing we need is another Bush in the White House. Would be the same old thing (remember "read my lips, no more taxes"). GREATNESS!"

As a candidate, Bush had promised "no new taxes" but reversed himself after he took office.

But on Saturday, Trump put such sentiments aside.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump celebrated the late president's achievements in public service -- from his time as a Navy pilot to his tours as a congressman from Texas, an envoy to China, a director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and his eight years as vice president and four years as president.

He praised Bush's legacy as a World War II veteran and lifelong public servant. Trump and first lady Melania Trump said Bush had "inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service."

Former President Bill Clinton, who worked on humanitarian projects with Bush after their presidencies, said in a letter of remembrance on the Clinton Foundation's website that he would be forever grateful for the friendship he and Bush formed.

"Few Americans have been -- or will ever be -- able to match President Bush's record of service to the United States and the joy he took every day from it," Clinton's statement reads. "He never stopped serving. I saw it up close, working with him on tsunami relief in Asia and here at home after Hurricane Katrina. His remarkable leadership and great heart were always on full display."

While still at the G-20 summit Saturday, Trump canceled a planned news conference for the afternoon, tweeting that he would not field questions from journalists "out of respect for the Bush family and former President George H.W. Bush."

Trump said he spoke by phone with two of the late president's sons, former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush -- who was among the GOP primary candidates Trump defeated in 2016 -- to express his "deepest sympathies."

"President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life," Trump wrote Saturday morning on Twitter. "Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!"

As he sat beside German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Saturday's summit, Trump said that after he returned to the U.S., he planned to send Air Force One to Houston to fly Bush's body to Washington.

WORLD LEADERS REACT

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev expressed his "deep condolences" to the Bush family and all Americans on Saturday.

Gorbachev worked closely with Bush to help end the Cold War in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and lauded the former president for his abilities as a politician and for his personal character.

"It was a time of great change," he told the Interfax news agency, "demanding great responsibility from everyone. The result was the end of the Cold War and nuclear arms race."

Gorbachev said he and his wife, Raisa, "deeply appreciated the attention, kindness and simplicity typical of George and Barbara Bush, as well as the rest of their large, friendly family."

Pavel Palazhchenko, who worked as Gorbachev's translator during those years, said that a tireless search for common ground and mutual understanding paved the way for some of the greatest achievements in the history of U.S.-Russia relations.

"Bush always took a balanced approach to things," Palazhchenko said Saturday. "He was not one to rush and took everything into account. He was always very well briefed. Gorbachev was too, and together they just looked for common ground."

That relationship allowed Bush and Gorbachev to push through some of the most significant U.S.-Russia arms-control agreements in history, including the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

"Gorbachev and Bush showed that cooperation on arms reduction can have a very stabilizing effect on the situation and the relationship," Palazhchenko said. "The centrality of nuclear arms control specifically is something they understood well."

Russia's current leadership also expressed condolences Saturday.

"A distinguished man has passed away," President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram sent to George W. Bush, posted on the Kremlin website. "One who served his country for his entire life, with a weapon in his hands during wartime and in high office during peacetime."

Putin praised the late president for pursuing constructive U.S.-Russian dialogue.

"George Bush Sr. was well aware of the importance of a constructive dialogue between the two major nuclear powers and took great efforts to strengthen Russian-American relations and cooperation in international security," Putin said.

He also recalled meeting Bush several times.

"It is with great warmth that I recall how he organized a meeting at his wonderful estate in Kennebunkport" in Maine, Putin wrote. "The fond memory of George H.W. Bush will forever remain in my heart and in the hearts of my countrymen."

Konstantin Kosachyov, a Russian lawmaker who heads the foreign relations committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, described the Bush era as "probably the peak of trust between our two states."

In Germany, Bush and Gorbachev are hailed for their key roles in taking down the Berlin Wall.

Merkel on Saturday said Bush was "a true friend" of the German people. He "recognized the significance of that historic hour and gave us his trust and his support."

Arab leaders in the Persian Gulf hailed his decision to lead the international coalition that drove Iraqi forces from Kuwait in 1991. Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, said Bush never "forgot the Kuwaiti people and will remain in their memory," according to the state-run KUNA news agency.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia described Bush as a "true friend."

"The kingdom will never forget his resolve during the Gulf War of 1991," said a statement from the Saudi Embassy in Washington.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called Bush "a great statesman."

"In navigating a peaceful end to the Cold War, he made the world a safer place for generations to come," she said.

Photo by AP/DAVID J. PHILLIP

Thu Ton of Dallas places flowers Saturday at the base of a statue of former President George H.W. Bush at Bush’s presidential library and museum in College Station, Texas.

Photo by The New York Times

Then-Vice President George H.W. Bush campaigns with his wife, Barbara, in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 1988.

Photo by The New York Times

President-elect George H.W. Bush greets Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in December 1988 in New York as President Ronald Reagan watches. Bush and Gorbachev worked together to end the Cold War.

Photo by File photo

George H.W. Bush sits in the cockpit of his Avenger aircraft on the USS San Jacinto in 1944.

Photo by AP/Office of George H.W. Bush/MARK BURNS

Former President George H.W. Bush, with his daughter Dorothy Bush Koch, views the casket of Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, before her funeral in April.

