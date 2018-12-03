Sections
Child killed, 40 others hurt after bus carrying youth football team runs off I-30, overturns
Child killed, 40 others hurt after bus carrying youth football team runs off I-30, overturns

by Gavin Lesnick | Today at 6:06 a.m. | Updated December 3, 2018 at 7:55 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption The bus that crashed off I-30 is visible as police work the scene on Monday morning.

One child was killed and several dozen others were injured early Monday when a bus carrying a youth football team ran off Interstate 30 in Arkansas and overturned, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 111, which is west of Benton.

Arkansas State Police say the bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tenn. after the team played in a championship game in Dallas.

Gallery: I-30 bus crash

At least 40 people were said to be injured, and most of those were children, police said. They were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

Memphis TV station WMC reported that the bus was carrying a football team from the Orange Mound Youth Association in Tennessee that had played in a tournament in Dallas over the weekend. The station reports the children are elementary-school age.

The driver survived the crash and was being questioned by investigators, police said.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

The 111 mile marker is shown on this map.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

  • itryed
    December 3, 2018 at 6:59 a.m.

    Way too late( or early), that spot if excessive speed and traffic approaching from right is dangerous anytime, but if any " dozing" going on is asking for a problem. So sorry for loss . Melrose

  • Lifelonglearner
    December 3, 2018 at 7:10 a.m.

    Who decided there would not be funding for the team, driver(s?), and chaperones to spend the night in Dallas so they would be well rested for the drive back?
