Child killed, 40 others hurt after bus carrying youth football team runs off I-30, overturns

The bus that crashed off I-30 is visible as police work the scene on Monday morning.

One child was killed and several dozen others were injured early Monday when a bus carrying a youth football team ran off Interstate 30 in Arkansas and overturned, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 111, which is west of Benton.

Arkansas State Police say the bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tenn. after the team played in a championship game in Dallas.

At least 40 people were said to be injured, and most of those were children, police said. They were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

Memphis TV station WMC reported that the bus was carrying a football team from the Orange Mound Youth Association in Tennessee that had played in a tournament in Dallas over the weekend. The station reports the children are elementary-school age.

The driver survived the crash and was being questioned by investigators, police said.

