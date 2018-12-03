Froholdt, Harris named to AP All-SEC team

FAYETTEVILLE — Two Arkansas football players were named to the Associated Press All-SEC team on Monday.

Senior offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and junior linebacker De’Jon Harris were both second-team selections.

Froholdt, who did not allow a sack in 440 pass-blocking snaps this season, started all 12 games in 2018 – nine at left guard – and graded out at 90.0, according to Pro Football Focus, good for the fourth-highest mark among SEC offensive linemen.

Harris led the Razorbacks and the SEC in tackles with 118, becoming the first Arkansas player to finish with 100-plus tackles in back-to-back seasons since Jerry Franklin in 2010-11. He recorded at least 10 tackles in a league-leading seven games this fall, including a career-high 16 in a 24-17 loss to Texas A&M in September.

This is the second consecutive season in which the Razorbacks did not have any first-team All-SEC selections.

Alabama led all teams with five first-team all-conference players, and Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named the league's offensive player of the year. Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen was voted defensive player of the year and Kentucky's Mark Stoops was named coach of the year.

Tagovailoa, Allen and Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown were unanimous choices of the 28-member voting panel.

Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn of Vanderbilt was named the SEC's newcomer of the year. Vaughn is a transfer from Illinois.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

T Greg Little, Ole Miss

T Jonah Williams, Alabama

G Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky

G Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

PK Cole Tracy, LSU

AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DE Jachai Polite, Florida

DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

LB Josh Allen, Kentucky

LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn

LB Devin White, LSU

CB Deandre Baker, Georgia

CB Greedy Williams, LSU

S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

S Grant Delpit, LSU

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

WR Kalija Limpscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

T Martez Ivey, Florida

T Andrew Thomas, Georgia

G Zack Bailey, South Carolina

G Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

QB Drew Lock, Missouri

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

AP Mecole Hardman, Georgia

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DE Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

DE Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

DT Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB D'Andre Walker, Georgia

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt

S Mike Edwards, Kentucky

S Deionte Thompson, Alabama

P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Newcomer of the Year: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt