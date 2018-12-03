Froholdt, Harris named to AP All-SEC team

FAYETTEVILLE — Two Arkansas football players were named to the Associated Press All-SEC team on Monday.
Senior offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and junior linebacker De’Jon Harris were both second-team selections.
Froholdt, who did not allow a sack in 440 pass-blocking snaps this season, started all 12 games in 2018 – nine at left guard – and graded out at 90.0, according to Pro Football Focus, good for the fourth-highest mark among SEC offensive linemen.
Harris led the Razorbacks and the SEC in tackles with 118, becoming the first Arkansas player to finish with 100-plus tackles in back-to-back seasons since Jerry Franklin in 2010-11. He recorded at least 10 tackles in a league-leading seven games this fall, including a career-high 16 in a 24-17 loss to Texas A&M in September.
This is the second consecutive season in which the Razorbacks did not have any first-team All-SEC selections.
Alabama led all teams with five first-team all-conference players, and Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named the league's offensive player of the year. Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen was voted defensive player of the year and Kentucky's Mark Stoops was named coach of the year.
Tagovailoa, Allen and Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown were unanimous choices of the 28-member voting panel.
Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn of Vanderbilt was named the SEC's newcomer of the year. Vaughn is a transfer from Illinois.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
T Greg Little, Ole Miss
T Jonah Williams, Alabama
G Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky
G Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri
C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
PK Cole Tracy, LSU
AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DE Jachai Polite, Florida
DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama
LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn
LB Devin White, LSU
CB Deandre Baker, Georgia
CB Greedy Williams, LSU
S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
S Grant Delpit, LSU
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR Kalija Limpscomb, Vanderbilt
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
T Martez Ivey, Florida
T Andrew Thomas, Georgia
G Zack Bailey, South Carolina
G Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
AP Mecole Hardman, Georgia
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DE Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
DE Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
DT Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
LB D'Andre Walker, Georgia
CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
S Mike Edwards, Kentucky
S Deionte Thompson, Alabama
P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Offensive Player of the Year: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
Coach of the Year: Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Newcomer of the Year: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
