Hogs' Joe earns SEC player of the week

— Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe was named the Southeastern Conference's player of the week Monday.

Joe, a freshman from Fort Smith Northside, scored 34 points in the Razorbacks' only game last week, a 121-89 victory over Florida International on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Joe made 10 3-point attempts, tied for third-most in a single game by an Arkansas player and the most ever by a Razorbacks freshman. His 34 points were second-most ever by an Arkansas freshman, one shy of Bobby Portis' record of 35 in 2014.

Joe is the second Arkansas player to earn conference player of the week honors through the first month of the season. Daniel Gafford won the award two weeks ago following a 27-point, 12-rebound performance in a home win over Indiana.

The Razorbacks (7-1) have won seven consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Texas in overtime. Arkansas is scheduled to play at Colorado State at 9 p.m., Wednesday and host Western Kentucky on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.