Lawsuit: Drill bit left during repair caused plane crash in Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. — A federal lawsuit filed against Textron Aviation alleges that a drill bit left during repair of a single-engine Cessna aircraft is responsible for the 2015 crash in Arkansas that caused minor injuries to the pilot and destroyed the new aircraft.

The complaint filed Friday by Mid-Continent Aircraft Corp. of Missouri and its insurer involves the purchase of a 2014 Cessna T206H Stationair TC aircraft for $712,290. During a test flight, a problem was found in a magneto, which fires the engine spark plugs. Cessna replaced it.

A month after Mid-Continent took possession of the aircraft, the plane lost power and crashed during takeoff from Piggott Municipal Airport in Arkansas.

The lawsuit alleges Textron refuses to pay for loss of the aircraft.

Textron did not immediately respond to message seeking comment.