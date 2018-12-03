Multiple tornadoes recorded in state during weekend

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Arkansas over the weekend with the storms doing various amounts of damage, according to the National Weather Service.

Davyon Hill, a meteorologist with the weather service in Shreveport, said an EF1 tornado was on the ground early Saturday morning 4 miles southwest of Hope.

"It appears to have reached the intersection of [Arkansas] 32 and [U.S.] 278," Hill said. "I think it was near the Spring Hill community as well."

The weather service stated in a release that the tornado snapped trees, tore off a barn roof, blew out windows and wrapped a metal roof around a tree.

The weather service in Tulsa also confirmed two tornadoes made appearances on Friday night in Crawford County.

A tornado in Van Buren was rated an EF2 and a tornado in Rudy was rated an EF1.

The weather service in Tulsa announced its damage survey on the storm would be complete today.

The Enhanced Fujita scale is used to measure severity of tornadoes, with an EF1 tornado having sustained winds of 86-110 miles per hour, and an EF2 having winds of 111-135 mph.

State Desk on 12/03/2018