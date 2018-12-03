• John Brennan, the former CIA director and longtime intelligence official, is working on a memoir. Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers, confirmed last week that it had acquired Brennan's book. According to Celadon, Brennan will cover his more than 30 years in government under Republican and Democratic presidents, including his time as CIA director from 2013-17. The book is scheduled for release in 2020. "For many years, John Brennan has been a witness to, and participant in, key moments in recent American history, including such pivotal events as the first Gulf war, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Arab Spring, the hunt for [Osama] bin Laden, and Russia's aggressive efforts to undermine U.S. national security," Celadon President and Publisher Jamie Raab said in a statement. "His memoir promises to provide candid accounts of the milestones and events that have shaped his life and career, as well as the lessons in integrity and leadership that have always informed his actions."

• Beyonce and other international stars gathered in South Africa for a charity concert honoring Nelson Mandela, a century after he was born. Pharrell Williams, Trevor Noah and Oprah Winfrey were among those headlining the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Sunday. Model Naomi Campbell and singer Bob Geldof, who organized the Live Aid concerts for Africa, also were to attend. Global Citizen campaigns for an end to extreme poverty and advocates for other causes. The advocacy group said many people won tickets to Sunday's concert through charity work and petition-signing. World leaders gathered at the stadium for a 2013 memorial after the death of Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader and South Africa's first black president. The festival gave a platform to government leaders, CEOs and others who pledged funding for health care and other social programs. In a recorded video message, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta promised more money in the national budget. And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a $50 million pledge for education for girls and women around the world. "This is amazing!" Noah, the festival host, said as Trudeau's tweet was shown on a big stadium screen. Noah earlier recalled a comment by Mandela that poverty could be overcome through determined action. The festival was held a day after a fatal accident at the stadium. South African media reported that a concert worker died Saturday from injuries suffered in a fall.

Photo by AP

John Brennan

Photo by Invision

Beyonce arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on Monday, May 2, 2016, in New York.

A Section on 12/03/2018