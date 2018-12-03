No legislative mandate needed on armed presence in schools, governor says

The Arkansas School Safety Commission on Monday presented to Gov. Asa Hutchinson its final, 124-page report — including 30 recommendations — on ways to improve the safety of students and staff in Arkansas schools.

None of the recommendations are mandatory. He said the report goes along with his philosophy that safety and security decisions must be made at the local school and district levels because of the diversity of school enrollment, location and facilities.

Hutchinson created the commission in March in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 killing of 17 students and adults at a Florida high school.

He called the commission’s work “an extraordinary exercise that exceeded my expectations.”

The governor — who has been a U.S. Attorney in western Arkansas, a congressman, and a federal Drug Enforcement Agency administrator and Under Secretary for Border and Transportation Security at the Department of Homeland Security — said the now completed review of safety steps for schools tops anything else done in the nation.

“This is comprehensive in its breadth and comprehensive in its recommendations, and I already know that it has had a very significant impact on our districts in terms of enhanced safety,” he said.

Document Arkansas School Safety Commission final report View

He noted that not all the recommendations will cost money but could result in added responsibilities for existing staff.

The commission has recommended that no school should be without an armed presence when students and staff are present.

Hutchinson said he did not believe that the call for an armed presence at school should be made mandatory, nor was he ready to say that other components of the report should become law.

“Just because there is a recommendation made, I’m not in favor of putting that into law. I have enough confidence in our local school districts that they will respond appropriately and adjust as needed to their local sensibilities, some of their local uniqueness. I don’t believe it is necessary to put all these recommendations … into a legislative mandate.”

The governor said lawmakers, however, will want to look at the possibility of making state facility partnership money available — either by state law or rules — for security features.

There might be some other areas but by and large these are recommendations that are to be adopted by the local school districts,” he said.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.