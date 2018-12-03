Police: Little Rock man leads 2 departments on high-speed chase

A Little Rock man was arrested after leading police from two departments on a high-speed chase in central Arkansas Sunday, authorities said.

Police arrested Brandon Jefferson, 21, around 1 p.m. after he sped away from authorities and refused to stop, according to a Jacksonville Police Department arrest report.

A Jacksonville police officer in the 300 block of Dupree Drive spotted a black Jeep SUV driving south at 38 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to a police report. When the officer caught up to the Jeep at a stop sign and activated his lights, the vehicle fled, nearly hitting a tractor-trailer, according to the report.

Police said the Jeep pulled into the oncoming traffic lane to pass the 18-wheeler and continued to drive away. At one point, Jefferson slammed on his brakes, and the officer pulled into the oncoming lane of traffic to avoid striking the Jeep, authorities said.

Another officer joined the pursuit, and together the two followed Jefferson onto Arkansas 161 toward North Little Rock, the report stated. The driver exited at Eureka Gardens Road and sped through residential areas at roughly 45 to 50 mph, authorities said.

North Little Rock police then joined the chase and Jefferson returned to Arkansas 161 before pulling onto U.S. 440, authorities said. According to the report, the Jeep reached speeds up to 90 mph.

Police turned off their lights and sirens and slowed down due to the high speeds, but pulled Jefferson over for a traffic stop and arrested him a short time later, after the driver came to a stop in a lane of traffic. Authorities said they found some suspected marijuana in the passenger side door.

Jefferson was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Monday afternoon, a jail roster showed. The 21-year-old faces charges including one count of fleeing, two counts of speeding, one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, five counts of failure to stop or yield, possession of a controlled substance and improper lane change. No bond was listed.