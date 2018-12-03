Sections
Police: Shot fired after group tries to rob Little Rock man waiting in car for rain to stop

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:23 a.m. 5comments

A man's car tire was shot during an attempted robbery in Little Rock on Friday evening, police said.

The 34-year-old victim told officers he was waiting in his Mercedes-Benz S550 for the rain to let up before going back inside his home in the 1600 block of John Barrow Road when three assailants approached shortly before 10 p.m., showed him a gun and ordered him to get out, a police report stated.

The man told officers he instead put the car in reverse and backed out of the space in an attempt to escape, authorities said. One of the would-be robbers fired a shot that struck the front driver-side tire before all three fled in a second vehicle, the victim told police.

According to the report, officers viewed security camera footage of the attempted robbery and determined the assailants' vehicle was a dark blue or gray Honda Accord.

No injuries were reported. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

  • rtw
    December 3, 2018 at 1:01 p.m.

    Why is it so difficult to identify the race of the perps? ...or does someone at this paper not want to acknowledge when the perp(s) are Negro?
  • Justthefaqsmaam
    December 3, 2018 at 1:04 p.m.

    John Barrow Road is ‘iffy’ at 10:00 AM. You really don’t need to be stopping anywhere on it at 10:00 PM
  • titleist10
    December 3, 2018 at 1:05 p.m.

    RTE-I agree with your comment 100 per cent you know the driver knew what race they were-beefing up patrols will not solve the prob police cannot be EVERYWHERE PROTECT YOURSELVES
  • dumblikeme
    December 3, 2018 at 1:56 p.m.

    RTW, what would you do with that information? If they were identified as white, would you avoid white people for a while and maybe talk bad about white people?
  • GeneralMac
    December 3, 2018 at 2:04 p.m.

    No need to mention race.

    We could guess what race and be right 99.99999% of the time.
