Police: Shot fired after group tries to rob Little Rock man waiting in car for rain to stop

A man's car tire was shot during an attempted robbery in Little Rock on Friday evening, police said.

The 34-year-old victim told officers he was waiting in his Mercedes-Benz S550 for the rain to let up before going back inside his home in the 1600 block of John Barrow Road when three assailants approached shortly before 10 p.m., showed him a gun and ordered him to get out, a police report stated.

The man told officers he instead put the car in reverse and backed out of the space in an attempt to escape, authorities said. One of the would-be robbers fired a shot that struck the front driver-side tire before all three fled in a second vehicle, the victim told police.

According to the report, officers viewed security camera footage of the attempted robbery and determined the assailants' vehicle was a dark blue or gray Honda Accord.

No injuries were reported. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.