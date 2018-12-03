The Nation in Brief

Steven Tirpak on Sunday removes tree branches that fell onto his two-story home during a storm in Taylorville, Ill.

December tornadoes hit central U.S.

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. -- Residents in central Illinois on Sunday assessed damage after rare December tornadoes that ripped roofs off homes, downed power lines and injured at least 20 people the day before.

The severe weather in Illinois was part of a line of thunderstorms that raked areas of the central U.S. late Friday and into Saturday, killing one person in Missouri. Tornadoes were also reported in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service sent crews Sunday to survey the hardest-hit areas in Illinois, which included Taylorville, 25 miles southeast of Springfield, Springfield's State Journal-Register reported.

Photographs and video from Taylorville showed houses flattened, with residents wading into debris to salvage what they could. Some homes remained standing but with gaping holes in the roofs or with no roofs at all.

A Taylorville Memorial Hospital spokesman said 21 people, from age 9 to 97, arrived for treatment Saturday. Most were discharged within hours.

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes in Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois.

Nexstar set to buy Tribune for $4.1B

Nexstar Media Group Inc. agreed to buy Tribune Media Co. for $4.1 billion, creating the largest owner of local-TV stations in the U.S., according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Nexstar outbid private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC with an all-cash offer that values Tribune at about $46.50 a share, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the purchase isn't yet public. An announcement could come as soon as today.

The deal would create a new king of local TV, unseating Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., the parent company of Little Rock's KATV. Four months ago, Sinclair was forced to abandon its own takeover attempt for Tribune after the $3.9 billion transaction drew the ire of regulators. Nexstar had been interested in Tribune last year before Sinclair had agreed to buy it.

Tribune is now set to fetch a higher price from Nexstar -- and a 15 percent premium over its closing price of $40.26 at the end of last week.

Nexstar, based in Irving, Texas, has about 175 TV stations, including Little Rock's KARK and Fort Smith's KFTA. Its NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox affiliates reach about 40 percent of U.S. households. Chicago-based Tribune owns or operates more than 40 stations, including Fort Smith's KFSM as well as the national network WGN America. Reuters reported Nexstar's deal for Tribune earlier on Sunday.

Missouri legislators tackle sports bets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers plan to make another attempt at legalizing sports betting just months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that has restricted most states from allowing bets on sports.

The Missouri Legislature will likely consider joining at least six other states that have started offering wagers on sporting events, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"I certainly anticipate it being out there for discussion before the House and the Senate," said Republican Rep. Dean Plocher, who sponsored legislation last spring to legalize sports betting that didn't advance.

Plocher said that multiple drafted bills have been circulating since the high court's decision.

A spokesman for Gov. Mike Parson said the governor isn't leading the call for sports wagering in Missouri, but isn't opposed to the idea.

Sports betting could bring between $18 million and $40 million annually to the state in new revenue, according to Republican Sen. Denny Hoskins.

Missouri law specifies that state revenue from casino gambling must be spent on educational programs. Casinos would run sports betting, so the revenue would also be required to go to schools, unless state law is changed.

Victims identified in small-jet crash

MEMPHIS, Ind. -- Coroners have identified all three of the people killed when a small Chicago-bound jet crashed shortly after taking off from a southern Indiana airport.

The Clark County coroner's office said Saturday that the Friday crash killed the pilot, 32-year-old Andrew Davis of Sellersburg, Ind., and 54-year-old passenger Sandra Holland Johnson of Shreveport.

Authorities had previously identified the third victim as 63-year-old Wayne Estopinal from Louisville, Ky. He was an architect and a board member of Ball State University.

A cause for the crash hasn't been determined.

The Federal Aviation Administration said flight plans indicate only three people were on the small plane when it left Clark Regional Airport late Friday morning en route to Chicago's Midway Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Cessna Citation.

