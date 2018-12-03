White's performance earns respect from Warriors, fans

Pulaski Academy receiver John David White (5) runs for a touchdown during Friday night's game against McClellan in Little Rock. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

Pulaski Academy’s John David White continued to add to his resume with an impressive performance against Little Rock Christian in the Class 5A state title game on Sunday at War Memorial stadium.

White had 9 catches for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 52-38 loss to the Warriors, but he earned the respect of many in the stands and the players on the other sideline. He was approached by several Warriors after the game.

"They were congratulating me on a good season and how good of a player I am," White said. "They said just great game overall. I was telling them great game because those are my boys. Even though I'm over here these are my brothers over here and over there.”

He finished the season with 86 receptions for 1,732 yards and 30 touchdowns. His season and showing Sunday has opened a lot of eyes.

"I mean, it was hard work," White said. "Dedication with my boys. The Lord just gave me these abilities and I just have to go out there and give him all the praise, glory and honor. Even in the loss I praise him. Just all my abilities are from him, so without him I wouldn't be anything without him.”

White, 5-11, 175, 4.50 seconds in the 40 yard dash, has scholarship offers from Tennessee-Martin, Air Force and Ouachita Baptist along with other preferred walk-on offers from Arkansas, Kentucky and Arkansas State.

"I'm probably going do some visits over the break," White said. “I’m going to do some visits during January as well and then probably narrow it down right before signing day and sign on signing day. Unless something else happens that's what my plan is.”

He’ll likely receive more interest over the next two months.

"Hopefully after the season I get some more attention," said White, who has recorded a 3.93-second time in the shuttle and a 36.6-inch vertical. "I'm just going go enjoy the process. I know this only happens once so it's kind of emotional right now. It’s just kind of surreal high school football is over, but it's on to the next stage in life and just keep grinding.”

White’s family has strong ties to Arkansas with his great-grandfather Harold “Greasy” Rees being a former football Hog while his grandfather John Rees was a receiver from 1968-70 and his uncle John Aaron Rees played from 2005-2008. His father, David, played golf at Arkansas in the early 1990s.

"It is tempting, but also I have scholarship offers," White said. "So I'd really like to enjoy a scholarship offer so that they would pay my way instead having to pay my own. But it is very intriguing because of the family relationships and who has come out of there like Drew Morgan.

"I feel I could be the next Drew Morgan. Just wherever I go I just know that's where God has me."