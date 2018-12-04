2 arrested in fatal shooting of Arkansas pawnshop owner

Police said these surveillance images show two suspects in the fatal shooting of a Pine Bluff pawnshop owner.

Two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas pawnshop owner, police said Tuesday.

Pine Bluff Police Department Chief Kelvin Sergeant said at a news conference in Pine Bluff that Daryl Strickland and Rodney Henry, both 21 and from Camden, were arrested early Tuesday in Camden in the Nov. 12 killing of Brandon McHan, the owner of Wise Buck Pawn Shop in Pine Bluff.

"It's just a good day for us," Sergeant said. "This is a tragedy that happened within our community."

Sergeant said a "huge break" came in the case in the last two days after officers searched a residence and found "physical evidence." That was sent to the state Crime Lab, and it led to the identification of the suspects. A police spokesman declined to identify the evidence.

McHan was hit while he exchanged gunfire with at least one of two assailants who entered the store at 2408 S. Camden Road after 5:30 p.m.

Police said previously that they believe the pair was trying to rob the business. After an initial round of shooting, the two would-be robbers briefly retreated and McHan’s friend, who was also in the store, rendered aid to him, said Officer Richard Wegner, spokesman for Pine Bluff police.

When the assailants returned less than two minutes later, McHan’s friend, who regularly sat with him in the store, used McHan's gun to exchange more gunfire with them, authorities said. He was hit in the chin, abdomen and hand.

Both shooting victims were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. McHan died there and the other man was later moved to a Little Rock hospital.

Check back for updates on this developing story.