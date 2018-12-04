4 teens who escaped from Arkansas juvenile center recaptured; 1 caught after pursuit involving stolen van, sheriff says

Four teens who escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Facility on Monday evening have been recaptured, authorities said Tuesday.

The teens, who are between 15 and 17 years old, weren't identified in a statement from the Sebastian County sheriff's office. Authorities say the teens fled about 6:30 p.m., though no details were released on how they escaped.

Three of them were apprehended after being spotted in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.

One of them was arrested around 2:30 a.m. after police spotted a stolen van near Greenwood and chased it to Hackett, where spike strips were used to stop it. That teen faces charges of escape, theft by receiving, fleeing and reckless driving.

The sheriff's office said two of the teens, including the one in the van, also broke into a Dollar General in Mansfield and stole cigarettes and chips.